Congress facing existential crisis: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress is facing an “existential crisis”, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh has said pitching for “a collective effort” by party leaders to “overcome” the challenges it faced from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

In an interview, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress had faced electoral crisis from 1996 to 2004, when it was out of power. In 1977, when it lost the elections held soon after the Emergency. “But today, the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis,” he said. He was talking about Gujarat Congresss’ decision to send 44 of its MLAs to a resort in party-ruled Karnataka on July 29 to fend off the alleged “poaching” attempts by BJP and ensure party leader Ahmed Patel’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls. Justifying the decision, he said the saffron party had also “transported” MLAs in the past.

He said it was wrong for the Congress to think that anti-incumbency will work automatically against the Modi-led government in the states being ruled by the BJP in the elections. “We have to understand we are up against Mr Modi, Mr Shah. They think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly.”

He said the Congress party must also recognise that India has changed. “Old slogans don’t work, old formulae don’t work, old mantras don’t work. India has changed, the Congress party has to change,” he said.

The former minister hoped that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi would end the uncertainty over his taking over as the Congress president to make the party ready for crucial electoral battles in key states in 2018 and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled a year later. Lamenting that his predictions in this regard had proved wrong in the past, he said: “I thought it will happen in 2015, it didn’t happen. I thought it will happen in 2016, it didn’t happen. So I am the wrong person to ask this question. But it may happen before the end of 2017,” he said.

He said he had “no” indication about appointment of Rahul as Congress chief. “I have only expectation. In 2018 and 2019, you’ll be busy with elections. State elections, national elections...and this type of uncertainty is not good,” he said urging the Gandhi scion to “finish it off.”

Asked if there is anyone in the Congress to challenge Modi in 2019 elections, Ramesh said, “I’ve always maintained that it is the collective strength of the Congress that will overcome Mr Modi not some individual magic wand. It has to be a collective effort,” he said.

Taking a dig at his party leaders, he said, “The sultanate has gone, but we behave as if we are sultans still. We have to completely redo our thinking, our acting, our way of projecting, our way of communicating. There’s a lot of support and goodwill for the Congress, but people want to see a new Congress. They don’t want to see old mantras, old slogans. We must recognise, this is a huge challenge for us,” he said.