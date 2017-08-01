Chinese troops transgress into Barahoti in Uttarakhand

Just as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Beijing failed to end Doklam deadlock, Chinese soldiers transgressed inside Indian territory in Barahoti area of Uttarakhand.

Doval’s mission in Beijing was to seek a solution to the stand-off between the two armies in Doklam plateau in the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China near Sikkim did not yield results. In the latest incident in Uttarkhand, the Chinese soldiers are said to have entered a kilometer inside Indian territories.

Army authorities played down the transgression saying such incidents have been happening because of difference in the perception of Line of Actual controls that separates two countries. But the latest trangression is being seen in the backdrop of confrontation in Sikkim for more than a month.

The Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in the Doklam plateau. India had stopped the Chinese troops from constructing tracks in the area falling under Bhutan. But China claimed India had occupied its territory. Beijing has asked India to withdaw its troops from Doklam plateau claiming the area was China’s sovereign territory. It claims that any breakthrough in dialogue is not possible till India withdraws troops. The Chinese media has also been threatening India of dire consequences, and not ruled out military operation to remove Indian troops from Doklam.

But New Delhi has maintained that a diplomatic solution can be found to end the stalemate. India held that China was unliterally trying to alter the status quo of trijunction boundary in violation of the 2012 agreement. For India, any alteration of the trijunction boundary is detrimental to its strategic interest. The area lies close to the Siliguri corridor which is India’s link to the Northeast.

The transgression in Uttarakhand is said to have taken place on the morning of July 25 when a group of shepherds was asked to vacate the land by troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), officials in the know said on the condition of anonymity.

The Barahoti area has witnessed similar incursions in the past. Out of the northern, middle and eastern sections of the LAC, the boundary in Uttarakhand is said to be the easiest to settle. Barahoti, an 80 sq km sloping pasture about 140 km from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is one of three border posts in what is known the ‘middle sector’, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is a demilitarised zone where Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans are not allowed to take their weapons, officials said.

In 1958, India and China listed Barahoti as a disputed area, where neither side would send their troops. In the 1962 war, the PLA did not enter the middle sector and focused on the western (Ladakh) and eastern (Arunachal Pradesh) sectors. After the war, ITBP jawans would patrol the area with weapons in a non-combative manner — with the barrel of the gun facing down. During negotiations on resolving the border dispute, the Indian side unilaterally agreed in June 2000 that ITBP troops would not carry arms in three posts, Barahoti and Kauril and Shipki in Himachal Pradesh. ITBP men go patrolling in civil dress and the Barahoti pasture sees Indian shepherds from border villages tending their sheep and people from Tibet bringing their yaks for grazing.