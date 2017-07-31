Arvind Panagariya proposes further labour reforms

Niti Aayog’s vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya (in pic) has suggested further labour reforms, but is ready to wait and study their impact on the textile sector.

Last year, the textile sector was given freedom to hire additional workers as per demand.

In an interview with Financial Chronicle, he said it is now time to go beyond what Rajasthan did. He praised the Rajasthan government for its labour reforms. The state government had raised the limit on firms who can layoff workers without having to take permission, from 100 to 300 workers. “Rajasthan did something very courageous at that time because no one was willing to touch labour laws two years ago. But now is the time to go much farther,” he said.

Panagariya was forthright when he also added: “But to do what China does, you need a much larger scale. You need to give permission to firms with 40,000 workers 50,000 workers. That’s the kind of scale that we need to get to. And that does require further reforms.”



Panagariya said something was done as part of the textile package announced last year, as it allowed fixed-term employment. “I am expecting that some impact of that we should see in next two to three years,” he said, adding hopefully that in the textile sector, this particular problem will get addressed.

On lateral entry in the bureaucracy and fixed tenure, he said it was needed. Lateral entry will bring in healthy competition and inject fresh blood in the government. At the same time, he wants officers to be allowed to go on deputation to work outside the government set up.

Asked about fixed tenure for secretaries and senior bureaucracy, he said if lateral entry comes in, it would be for a few years.

On the opposition’s “jobless growth” jibe, Panagariya called it a farce. “Last three years, we have grown at 7.5 per cent. So if employment is not growing, capital is also not growing that rapidly either. The only explanation left is productivity. To think that productivity can grow at anything at 7 per cent is absolutely incredible,” he stated.