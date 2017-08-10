Army has tighter grip on state matters

Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has hit the Grand Trunk Road to protest against his ejection from the high-office leading to apprehensions in India about the political instability in the neighbourhood giving an unhindered free-run to the army.

Despite the downslide in India-Pakistan relations and relentless firing on the borders, Sharif was seen as someone who was open to having dialogue with New Delhi. He made the right moves when it came to India sometimes even defying adverse public opinion and facing the wrath of the army.

Experts in India said that the office of Pakistan Prime Minister has taken a beating and the army will continue to drive foreign policy. " Nawaz Sharif’s removal from his office, is not strange to the fragile democracy and a subjugated judiciary, where leaders have been removed by military coups, and assemblies dissolved by the courts. This event highlights the unceasing Army control in Pakistan," said former army vice chief A.S Lamba. Internally, the coming period will witness the lowest ebb in Pakistan’s civil-military relationship.

The Military will work to quash the uprising in Balochistan, escalate the Kashmir and Afghanistan agendas, and hype terror to a new level. China’s manoeuvres will find an easy fit into Pakistan’s policy, he said.

“Office of the Prime Minister has been weakened. A politician who was looking for better relations with us has been got rid off primarily by the conspiracy between judiciary and the army,” said G. Parthasarthy, former Indian high commissioner in Pakistan .

There was never a doubt in India that Pakistan army dominates the political establishment. It has only been strengthened the way two army officers were included in the joint investigation team on the Panama papers.

“Judiciary had no business to have two brigadier rank military officers in the joint investigation team who had no knowledge of such matter, so the prejudice was much obvious,” said Parthasarthy, adding that the army now will continue to control foreign policy as long as it feels it can get rid of a Prime Minister. The retired diplomat also said that there will not be any change in Pakistan army’s stand on terrorism, one of India’s primary concerns. “I don’t see any let up so far as army’s support of terrorism is concerned. Till it starts feeling the heat from the Americans on Afghanistan, I don’t know when that heat will be applied,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif has hit the streets, leaving for his hometown Lahore through the Grand Trunk road displaying popular support for him on the way. He met new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, one of the richest politicians in Pakistan, and top ministers including Ishaq Dar and Abid Sher Ali before hitting the road against the Supreme Court’s order removing him in the Panama leaks case. The SC had booted him out of the top office on the grounds that Sharif family bought properties in London in 1990s.