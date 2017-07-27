Airport norms breach to attract Rs 5,000 fine now

Individuals who violate regulations at airports will now face higher penalties, with state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) putting in place revised fine amount. Any person contravening the AAI regulations will face up to Rs 5,000 pen­alty, a steep hike from the earlier Rs 500, as per the new regulations.

Any continuing offence will attract an additional fine that may extend to Rs 500 for everyday during which such violation continues after “the conviction for the first such contravention”.

Under the earlier rules, this amount was just Rs 20 per day. The revised quantum of fines has been notified by way of amendments to the AAI (Management of Airports) Regulations, 2003.

On Wednesday, AAI chai­r­man Guruprasad Mohapatra said penalties have been increased, as the earlier quantum was not appropr­iate with the changing times.

Asked whether the revision has been effected due to any recent incident involving unruly passengers, he replied in the negative. “It (amendment) has nothing to do with (any) recent incident. This has been under consideration for some time,” he said.

There have been instances of unruly behaviour at airports. Last month, there was an incident involving TDP member of Parliament JC Diwakar Reddy as he got into a verbal spat with IndiGo ground staff at the Visakhapatnam airport. He allegedly threw a printer kept at the airline’s counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight to Hyderabad had closed.

Meabnwhile, AAI that manages 126 airports is expected to see a profit after tax of Rs 1,538.11 crore in this financial year. The airports operator had reported a profit after tax of Rs 3,115.93 crore in 2016-17.

AAI has started action for payment of bonus to eligible employees in accordance with the provisions of the Payment of Bonus (Amendment) Act, 2015, he said.

Meanwhile, the explosive trace device checks will be in place at airports in the national capital and Mumbai for Air India flights flying directly to the US, according to the government. Such checks will be for portable gadgets that are larger than a smartphone in order to comply with directions issued by the US authorities for foreign air carriers.