Achhe din for telcos; Idea, RCom shares rise to 2-month highs

Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications jumped to more than two-month highs on Tuesday after the government held talks to increase the period for payment of spectrum fee and changing the peg for calculating repayment on loans by accepting spectrum as collaterals, thus, helping boost the cash flow of telcos, specially the smaller operators, analysts said.

The measures recommended by the department of telecommunications (DoT) to the finance ministry, if accepted, will boost cash flows of mobile phone service providers. "The sector is likely to outperform and will improve significantly," said Manoj Kumar Behera, head of research, Philip Capital.

Among the measures proposed by the DoT was nearly doubling the payment period for spectrum to 18 years from 10 years, linking the lending rate to banks’ marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) by accepting spectrum as collateral. The measures are expected help alleviate the Rs 5 lakh crore debt burden of telecom operators.

At present, a portion of the spectrum auction amount is taken as upfront payment by the DoT, and the rest, after a two-year moratorium, is paid out annaully in 10 instalments. Recently, the telecom regulator urged finance ministry to cut revenue estimates from the debt-laden sector by 37 per cent to Rs 29,524 crore for the current fiscal year on account of freebie offered by the new entrant, Jio.

Falling revenues, high spectrum prices, rising cost of finance took their toll on telcos operations besides denting their debt repayment ability. As such marginal players suffered from a liquidity crunch and negative cash flow, which, in turn, pushed them into the bad loan books of banks.

“The reduction in interest rate after linking the loan rate to MCLR will help improve the cash flow issues. The effect of which on the revenue and profit is likely to be seen from the next fiscal,” said Behera.

The liquidity issue is expected to protect the interest of the small operators most. Analysts also believe that Reliance Jio’s move to charge customers for data, instead of giving it free, will also slow customer migration and give rivals an opportunity to match the revised charges. “The effect is seen in the rise in RCom shares,” Behera said.

Reliance Jio’s offer of free services helped the Mukesh Ambani-led company to garner 117 million subscribers, making it one of the fastest scale-up.

Idea Cellular surged 7.46 per cent to Rs 98.55, its highest level in four months, at the close of trading on the National Stock Exchange while RCom jumped 3.43 per cent to Rs 25.60, its highest level since May 26. Bharti Airtel added 2.11 per cent to reach its weekly high of Rs 428.50; Tata Teleservices (Maharastra) gained 0.67 per cent to Rs 7.50 on the NSE.

However, not all analysts are optimistic about the sector’s changing tides. “The rise in shares of the telcos is due to the existing liquidity in the market. The NPA issue is grim for small operators than the larger ones,” said Naval Seth, an analyst with Emkay Global Financial Services.