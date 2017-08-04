2 armymen, 2 militants killed in J&K

Days after LeT local commander Abu Dujana was shot dead, a major and a jawan were killed when terrorists opened fire on a search party in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Major Kamlesh Pandey and sepoy Tanzin Chhultim were killed in the Zaipora area of Shopian district during a cordon and search operation on Wednesday night. The security forces were acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists were trapped also but they managed to escape after firing at the soldiers.

While Major Pandey belonged to Almora in Uttarkhand, Sepoy Chhultim was from Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh. Major Pandey, who joined army in 2012, is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. Sepoy Chhultim, 25, is survived by his parents.

The Shopian operation ended in a tragedy but the security forces killed two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district. The two were identified as Aaquib Ahmad Itoo, son of Abdul Hamid Itoo, resident of Gopalpora and Suhail Ahmad Rather, son of Mohammad Arif Rather of Tantryapora Yaripora. Ahmad was said to be one of the terrorists, who had attacked a Jammu and Kashmir Bank cash van at Yaripora in May killing six policemen and two civilians. He had also robbed the Kader branch of J&K Bank and snatched a weapon from a guard. The police claimed that Rather was instigating people and fired indiscriminately on the security personnel during protests.

More than 100 terrorists has been killed by security forces this year. The security forces have made it clear that they will go after terrorists irrespective of protests by civilians. In a major success this week, LeT commander Abu Dujana, an A++ category militant, was killed on Tuesday in Pulwama district.

Dujana, a Pakistani, was among the 12 top militants in the valley the Army planned to “go-after”, according to a list released in June. The others on the list were Zakir Rashid Bhatt, alias Musa (HM Divisional Commander, South Kashmir); Junaid Ahmed Matoo, alias Kandroo (LeT District Commander); Abu Dujana, alias Hafiz (LeT Divisional Commander, South Kashmir); Bashir Ahmed Wani, alias Lashkar (LeT District Commander, Anantnag); Zeenat-ul-Islam, alias Alkama (LeT); Wasim Ahmed, alias Osama (LeT Commander, Shopian); Abu Hamas (JeM Divisional Commander); Saddam Paddar alias Zaid (HM, District Commander, Shopian); Showkat Ahmed Tak, alias Huzaifa (LeT District Commander, Pulwama); Reyaz Ahmed Naikoo alias Zubair (District Commander, HM, Pulwama); Mohd Yasin Ittoo alias Mansoon (District Commander, HM Badgam); and Altaf Ahmed Dar alias Kachroo (HM, District Commander, Kulgam). Of the 12, Abu Dujana, Junaid Ahmed Matoo; Bashir Lashkar have been killed so far.

Dujana was killed when he had come to meet one of his several women friends. The police claimed that his weakness for women gave away his trail as the security forces were after him for many years. This time his luck ran out. Details of his last phone conversation with a security force officer have also been made public. The officer is telling the terrorist to surrender, but Dujana refused and acknowledged that he had been trapped.