Under Rs 500 cr penny stocks skyrocket within Sebi’s eye shot

A rising tide lifts all boats and that is precisely what seems to be happening in the equity markets. When the euphoria sees froth building up, market participants often describe it as a bubble.

This time too, even as gushing liquidity — both global and domestic — is driving markets higher and higher, cats and dogs or penny stocks are also rising quietly.

A Financial Chronicle investigation finds that several beaten down penny stocks lacking in fundamentals have risen alarmingly.

It is not known whether market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is onto these companies and is monitoring their progress on the bourses.

The checks and filters, which have been instituted by the stock exchanges in conjunction with Sebi, need to reveal the exact position on many of these stocks that are probably being taken higher by a cabal of operators.

In a strong bull market, many such penny stocks are riding the wave and have given returns in the range of 200 per cent to as high as 659 per cent in the last seven-month period starting January 1, 2017.

A survey of small cap stocks with market capitalisation of less than Rs 500 crore, as on December 31, 2016, showed 17 such stocks’ returning more than 200 per cent, while the next 115 stocks with a return of more than 100 per cent and another 240 stocks with return of 50 to under 100 per cent.

Small cap stocks seem to be the best performers in the market cutting across large, mid cap and small cap stock categories, as they have also been beneficiaries of their low base price when the market started moving up sharply at the beginning of this year.

Comparatively, BSE small cap index has gained 33.34 per cent year to date, Nifty-50 has gained 23.15 per cent and Sensex picked up by 21.97 per cent.

The Bombay Stock Exchange mid-cap index has gained 28.09 per cent during the same period. Again, it calls for a detailed probe to find whether there is actual value in these scrips.

But this bull run is proving to be different for the penny stocks. Despite aggressive messaging received on mobile phones to buy penny stocks on a daily basis in the past few months, in this bull run investors are more aware about what to buy and what not to buy and so all penny stocks have not risen sharply.

The chain mail system is the most popular to trap an investor, but with domestic investors having smartened up, they have been betting on large caps and mid caps.

The universe of penny stocks is so huge that out of 1,690 stocks with less than Rs 500 crore market capitalisation as on January 1, 2017, as many as 600 stocks have given negative returns of 0 to 92.27 per cent year-to-date, thanks to more alert regulators and better informed retail investors.

Still some investors and traders are buying these penny stocks at their own risk. AP Shukla, president, Joindre Capital Services, said, “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges are quite alert. They have put so many restrictions that investors are not getting in to penny stock ideas.”

The stocks, which gained more than 200 per cent year-to-date and had less than Rs 500 crore market capitalisation at the beginning of 2017 calendar year, include Padmalaya Telefilms (659.20 per cent), C & C Constructions (373.13 per cent), Jindal Worldwide (352.18 per cent), Aditya Birla Money (351.12 per cent), Yuken India (341.91 per cent), Weizmann Forex (341.37 per cent), Poona Dal & Oil (271.90 per cent), SVP Global (264.48 per cent), Shakti Pumps (257.78 per cent), Binny (242.07 per cent), Bhansali Engineering (225.50 per cent),Eastern Silk Mills (210.66 per cent), International Combustion (202.72 per cent), Uttam Sugar Mills (202.47 per cent), Shalimar Wires (202.13 per cent), Sanwaria Agro (202.02 per cent) and SPML Infra (201.98 per cent).

Textile (Binny, Eastern Silk Mills), agriculture or stock related to rural India (Sanwaria Agro, Poona Dal & Oil, Shakti Pumps) seem to have been seeing good buying interest from investors along with financial services (Aditya Birla Money, Weizmann Forex).