Sensex, Nifty turn sluggish on weak Asian shares
By  
PTI
  , Thursday, 3 August 2017
City: 
Mumbai

Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty registered losses at the open today on account of lower exposure by investors as the RBI's 25 bps rate reduction did little to lift spirits amid a weak Asian trade.

The 30-share index was lower by 78.64 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 32,398.10. The gauge had lost 98 points yesterday.

Sectoral indices bank, FMCG, metal, power, realty, capital goods and IT slumped.

The Reserve Bank's decision to lower the benchmark rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent yesterday was already priced in, which is why there is nothing to cheer, dealers said.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty also fell by 23.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,058.25.

The rupee, which strengthened further against the dollar to trade at a fresh two-year high of 63.65, failed to enthuse sentiment.

Laggards included Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, SBI, ONGC, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

Other Asian markets trended down in the beginning. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended above the 22,000 for the first time yesterday, propelled by strong corporate earnings.

More From My Stocks
Sebi cracks down on ex-officials of MCX, FTIL

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a disgorgement order amounting to Rs 125 crore in an alleged insider trading case in the stocks of MCX prior to the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) fiasco.

Stock indices make a strong opening ahead of RBI decision

Rate cut hopes lifted markets to records today as the Sensex surged 111 points to 32,687 and Nifty hit a life high of 10,138, with interest-sensitive stocks hogging the limelight ahead of RBI polic

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,101, Sensex up 100 points

The Nifty spurted 24 points to scale a new record of 10,101 and the Sensex rallied over 100 points at the open today, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and positive global developments.

Bank of Maharashtra’s Q1 net loss widens

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 397.40 crore in the year ago quarter, as the bank's non-perf