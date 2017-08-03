Sebi cracks down on ex-officials of MCX, FTIL
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 3 August 2017
City: 
Mumbai

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a disgorgement order amounting to Rs 125 crore in an alleged insider trading case in the stocks of MCX prior to the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) fiasco.

The action has been initiated against 13 persons, including relatives of erstwhile promoter of FTIL Jignesh Shah and former top executives of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for trading in MCX stock with ‘prior information’ about the NSEL case.
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a disgorgement order amounting to Rs 125 crore in an alleged insider trading case in the stocks of MCX prior to the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) fiasco.

The action has been initiated against 13 persons, including relatives of erstwhile promoter of FTIL Jignesh Shah and former top executives of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for trading in MCX stock with ‘prior information’ about the NSEL case.
They have been directed not to dispose of or alienate any of their assets/properties/securities till such time the individual amount of loss averted is credited to an escrow account.

In two separate orders passed on Wednesday, Sebi said its investigation into alleged insider trading in shares of MCX and the erstwhile FTIL (which has now changed its name to 63 Moons Technologies) found that 13 persons “prima facie” traded in these stocks when in possession of “unpublished price sensitive information.”

Finding them “prima facie guilty of insider trading,” the regulator said these persons were able to avoid any potential loss in the shares of MCX and FTIL and it has become necessary to take steps for impounding and retaining the loss averted by them.

Those named in the order relating to FTIL include former MCX CEO Shreekant Javalgekar and his wife Asha; Jignesh Shah’s brother Manish Shah and father Prakash Shah; FTIL employee and a former director at NSEL Hariharan Vaidyalingam; another FTIL employee V Arvindkumar Iyengar and his wife Dhanashri; and Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth (brother of FTIL director Ravi Sheth). Three of them -- Javalgekar couple and Hariharan Vaidyalingam -- also figure in the MCX order.

Five others named in the MCX order include former MCX chief Joseph Massey; ex-director at MCX Paras Ajmera; former NSEL CEO Anjani Sinha; Tejal Shah (wife of Manjay Shah, Jignesh Shah’s brother and FTIL director); and Mehmood Vaid, a senior vice-president at FTIL.

More From My Stocks
Stock indices make a strong opening ahead of RBI decision

Rate cut hopes lifted markets to records today as the Sensex surged 111 points to 32,687 and Nifty hit a life high of 10,138, with interest-sensitive stocks hogging the limelight ahead of RBI polic

Nifty hits fresh high of 10,101, Sensex up 100 points

The Nifty spurted 24 points to scale a new record of 10,101 and the Sensex rallied over 100 points at the open today, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and positive global developments.

Bank of Maharashtra’s Q1 net loss widens

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 397.40 crore in the year ago quarter, as the bank's non-perf

Nifty scrip HDFC Bank returned 23,934% since birth of index

An analysis of Nifty 50 says 15 stocks have been a part of Nifty 50 since the launch of the index in 1996.