Sebi cracks down on ex-officials of MCX, FTIL

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday issued a disgorgement order amounting to Rs 125 crore in an alleged insider trading case in the stocks of MCX prior to the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) fiasco.

The action has been initiated against 13 persons, including relatives of erstwhile promoter of FTIL Jignesh Shah and former top executives of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for trading in MCX stock with ‘prior information’ about the NSEL case.

They have been directed not to dispose of or alienate any of their assets/properties/securities till such time the individual amount of loss averted is credited to an escrow account.

In two separate orders passed on Wednesday, Sebi said its investigation into alleged insider trading in shares of MCX and the erstwhile FTIL (which has now changed its name to 63 Moons Technologies) found that 13 persons “prima facie” traded in these stocks when in possession of “unpublished price sensitive information.”

Finding them “prima facie guilty of insider trading,” the regulator said these persons were able to avoid any potential loss in the shares of MCX and FTIL and it has become necessary to take steps for impounding and retaining the loss averted by them.

Those named in the order relating to FTIL include former MCX CEO Shreekant Javalgekar and his wife Asha; Jignesh Shah’s brother Manish Shah and father Prakash Shah; FTIL employee and a former director at NSEL Hariharan Vaidyalingam; another FTIL employee V Arvindkumar Iyengar and his wife Dhanashri; and Bharat Kanaiyalal Sheth (brother of FTIL director Ravi Sheth). Three of them -- Javalgekar couple and Hariharan Vaidyalingam -- also figure in the MCX order.

Five others named in the MCX order include former MCX chief Joseph Massey; ex-director at MCX Paras Ajmera; former NSEL CEO Anjani Sinha; Tejal Shah (wife of Manjay Shah, Jignesh Shah’s brother and FTIL director); and Mehmood Vaid, a senior vice-president at FTIL.