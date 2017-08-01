Nifty scrip HDFC Bank returned 23,934% since birth of index

An analysis of Nifty 50 says 15 stocks have been a part of Nifty 50 since the launch of the index in 1996. These are all-weather companies and are worth holding for your retirement years given their return and longevity.

HDFC Bank, for example, has given a return of, hold your breath, 23,933.78 per cent since the inception of Nifty 50. HDFC has returned 5,674 per cent, ICICI Bank 3,197.88 per cent and Reliance Industries 3,108.79 per cent.

On the day when the market scaled new heights, experts said some mid-caps are as consistent and can also be wealth creators in the long run. Kishore P Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research, said Nifty stocks can give consistent return but wealth can by created by buying into mid-cap stocks, which can also come handy for retirement needs.

The 15 Nifty 50 constituents, which have been a part of the broader index since inception, are ACC, Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tata Ppwer, Tata Steel (See chart for their returns since commencement).

The last one-year returns of these stocks are, however, mixed, with two stocks even giving negative returns — Tata Motors (-12.04 per cent) and Ambuja Cements (-3.30 per cent).

The best performing stocks in the past one-year are Hindalco Industries (60.78 per cent), Tata Steel (57.75 per cent), Reliance Industries (55.35 per cent), HDFC Bank (42.46 per cent), SBI (29.48 per cent), and HDFC (27.33) (see chart).

Nifty 50 was launched on April 22, 1996 with a base date of November 3, 1995 and base value of 1,000. It has so far given a return of 10.96 per cent since inception. The last one-year return of Nifty 50 is 14.88 per cent and last five-year return is 12.52 per cent. Grasim Industries, which was also a part of Nifty 50 since inception, moved out of the index effective from May 26, 2017 and has been replaced by Vedanta.

Of these 15 stocks seven are among the top 10 Nifty constituents even today by weight as on June 30, 2017. These are HDFC Bank (9.30 per cent), I T C (7.65 per cent), Housing Development Finance Corporation (7.13 per cent), Reliance Industries (6.36 per cent), ICICI Bank (5.17 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (3.85 per cent) and State Bank of India (2.82 per cent).

Ostwal says, “If somebody wants to invest in these 15 stocks, then one should follow systematic investment plan for five years or 60 months and invest equal amount every month. If 12 months are bullish and 48 months are bearish then also the average investment will be able to beat inflation.”

Meanwhile, markets made fresh records as the Sensex settled at 32,515 and the Nifty 10,077, riding on tailwinds of strong corporate earnings amid expectations of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank. The 30-share Sensex settled at the new high of 32,514.94, up 205.06 points, or 0.63 per cent. This has breached the previous closing record of 32,383.30 hit on July 27. The NSE Nifty hit an all-time high during the day. It settled up 62.60 points, or 0.63 per cent, at a fresh life high of 10,077.10, breaking its previous record of 10,020.65 recorded on July 26.

“Good results from index heavyweights continue to add liquidity while the country’s largest PSU bank’s interest rate cut decision attracted investors to the banking stocks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.