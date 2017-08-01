Nifty hits fresh high of 10,101, Sensex up 100 points
By  
PTI
  , Tuesday, 1 August 2017
City: 
Mumbai

The Nifty spurted 24 points to scale a new record of 10,101 and the Sensex rallied over 100 points at the open today, fuelled by strong corporate earnings and positive global developments.

Participants were upbeat about the Reserve Bank's monetary policy meet tomorrow, which is expected to announce a cut in rates, traders said.

The Nifty rallied 23.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, to a new record high of 10,101.05, knocking off its previous intra-day high of 10,085.90 it touched yesterday.

The 30-share Sensex too gained 100.51 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 32,615.45. The gauge had risen 205.06 points in the previous session to close at an all-time high of 32,514.94.

Sectoral indices metal, auto, IT, realty, healthcare and consumer durables were in the positive space, rising up to 0.99 per cent, on earnings optimism.

Prominent gainers were Wipro, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel, helping the broader Nifty to trade at new life high.

A firm trend in the rest of Asia following a record close on Wall Street contributed to the forward movement. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.48 per cent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.17 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite rose 0.42 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.28 per cent higher yesterday.

Tags: 
Stock Market
More From My Stocks
Bank of Maharashtra’s Q1 net loss widens

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 397.40 crore in the year ago quarter, as the bank's non-perf

Nifty scrip HDFC Bank returned 23,934% since birth of index

An analysis of Nifty 50 says 15 stocks have been a part of Nifty 50 since the launch of the index in 1996.

Nifty forges ahead, touches fresh peak at 10,043

The benchmark Nifty today climbed to a fresh high of 10,043 and the Sensex surged over 133 points in the opening session, underpinned by a strong dose of better-than-expected corporate earnings.

Sensex falls 73pts on profit booking in pharma, banking stocks

The benchmark BSE Sensex today fell by 73 points as investors booked profits in pharma, banking and auto stocks after disappointing financial results.