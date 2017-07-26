Nifty gets a helping hand from key sectors

Some sectors have played a crucial role the Nifty-50 Index’s journey to 10,000 points from the 9,000-mark it crossed on March 14, this year. These sectors are bank & financial services, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobile, energy, realty and metals.

However, two storied sectors of India Inc, IT and pharma, were relative laggards and have dragged the Nifty’s march towards mount 10K. Exceptions were Wipro and HCL Technologies, which helped the Nifty’s upward move.

But the IT sector index was down 0.63 per cent since the Nifty crossed 9,000 compared to a 9.66 per cent rise in the Nifty-50 during this four-month period.

Some of the sectoral indices that have helped Nifty’s up-move are currently hovering around their 52-week highs.

On Tuesday, too, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank indices closed at their 52-week highs. The Nifty Bank has given a return of 16.20 per cent since March 14 while the Nifty Private Bank has returned 16.75 per cent and Nifty Financial Services returned 17.03 per cent.

The Nifty Bank closed at 52-week high of 24,520.70 and touched a new high of 24,624.65 intra-day. The Private Bank index also closed at a 52-week high of 13,662.75, after it hit a new high of 13,714.65. The Nifty Financial Services closed at 9958.80, after hitting a fresh 52-week high of 10,008.35 intra-day.

Financial services companies, especially private banks, have made the largest contribution to the market rally since March 14, led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank.

The Nifty FMCG index has also given strong return of 13.99 per cent in last four months, led by gains for ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

The Nifty Realty Index overcame years of underperformance and gave a high return of 38.18 per cent.

The Nifty Auto closed at 10,932.50, very close to its 52-week high of 11,056.45 and gave a return of 10.31 per cent. The auto stocks that have helped the Nifty in its up-move are Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.

The Nifty Energy Index, at 12,691.25, is near its 52-week high of 12,807.10 and it returned 10.98 per cent in the four-month period. Major index movers among the energy stocks were Reliance Industries, HPCL, BPCL and IOC.

The Nifty Metal Index, a laggard till the last year of 2016, rallied sharply in 2017, It has given a return of 6.45 per cent, led by Vedanta, Hindalco and Tata Steel.

