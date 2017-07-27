Nifty Bank scales new record high, breaches 25k mark

A strong rally in private banks helped NSE’s banking sector index Nifty Bank(earlier Bank Nifty) breach 25,000 mark for the first time ever coinciding with futures and options derivative contracts expiry.

After surging to 25,032.25 in the intra-day trade, the banking sector index finally closed at 24,992.40 with 1.02 per cent gain.

The Nifty Bank index, earlier popular as Bank Nifty, was launched on September 15, 2003 with a base date of January 1, 2000 and base value of 1,000. It has given a return of 19.68 per cent since inception and 17.55 per cent during the last five years.

Nifty Bank’s rise to 25,000 was also a day when five private sector banks hit their 52 week highs – Yes Bank (Rs 1,798), HDFC Bank (Rs 1,798.80), IndusInd Bank (Rs 1,625.90), Kotak Bank (Rs 1,016.40) and ICICI Bank (Rs 314.45). Their gains in percentage terms on Thursday were: Yes Bank (4.15 per cent), HDFC Bank (2.15 per cent), IndusInd Bank (1.44 per cent), and Kotak Bank (1.09 per cent) while ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were laggards losing 0.56 per cent and 0.99 per cent respectively.

Another Nifty Bank constituent and largest PSU bank, State Bank of India, also gained 0.86 per cent. But other Nifty Bank constituents closed in the red. Private banks have been strongly behind the Nifty Bank’s rise, with their stellar earnings showing quarter after quarter.

In the Nifty Bank index, the top three private banks with the highest weightage, that is HDFC Bank (33.04 per cent), ICICI Bank (18.35 per cent) and Kotak Bank (11.46 per cent), have combined weightage of 62.85 per cent. These three banks are also among the best performing bank stocks in terms of returns on the Nifty Bank index during the last one year period – HDFC Bank (44.10 per cent), ICICI Bank (29.74 per cent), and Kotak Bank (32.68 per cent). Other top performing Nifty bank constituents are IndusInd Bank (38.61 per cent), SBI (31.61 per cent), Canara Bank (37.7 per cent), Yes Bank (48.56 per cent) and Federal Bank (74.81 per cent).

Private bank stocks rallied on Thursday ahead of the RBI monetary policy meeting next week and US Federal Reserve holding interest rate in Fed’s bi-monthly Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting providing some relief to equity market investors.

In the last one year period, Nifty Bank index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty-50 index by a huge margin as it rose by 32.14 per cent as compared to the 16.64 per cent rise in Nifty-50. Even in the last 30 days of the bull run, Nifty Bank has outperformed Nifty-50 with a 7.35 per cent rise compared to 5.35 per cent rise in Nifty-50.

Along with Nifty-50, the Nifty Bank index is a much sought-after index for traders writing futures and options contracts in the equity derivative market.

The Nifty Bank index reflects the behaviour and performance of the large and liquid banks. Nifty Bank index represent about 17 per cent of the free float market capitalisation of the stocks listed on the NSE and 93 per cent of the free float market capitalisation of the stocks forming part of the banking sector universe as on March 31, according to NSE.

Banks stocks were in the limelight from the opening move during the day with the US Federal Reserve holding interest rates after the two day meeting that ended on Wednesday. The Fed decided to keep the interest rates unchanged hinting at its confidence in the US economy. It kept its benchmark lending rate in the range of 1 per cent to 1.25 per cent. It also announced that it would implement its balance sheet normalisation programme very soon. Following this, the US stock market surged while the bond yield fell which led to a positive sentiment in the global equity market as well.

Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior fund manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said, “Banking and financial services stocks lead the market from the front. The underlying positive sentiment was stoked by a slew of upbeat domestic corporate earnings and gains in global equities. Separately, the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while giving no clear signal about the chances for another increase this year or about any concerns about low inflation.”

“However, the US central bank did confirm that it plans to begin to reducing its massive bond holdings relatively soon,” Lakshmanan said.

