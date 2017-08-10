New Tata chairman hires team to trim businesses

Nearly six months after his turbulent elevation to run the country’s biggest conglomerate, Natarajan Chandrasekaran is assembling a team of dealmakers to refocus some of the group’s biggest businesses, expand its financial services and consumer businesses and sell or merge dozens of smaller units, according to interviews with senior executives.

As many as one-third of Tata Group’s 100-plus units could go as Chandrasekaran and his team try to balance the need to prune unprofitable businesses at the 149-year-old group with the Tata family legacy of social responsibility, according to officials who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.

Chandra, as the 54-year-old chairman is called by his colleagues, has set his primary task to bring more focus to a conglomerate that assembles buses in Africa, serves kebabs at London’s ritzy Bombay Brasserie and sells bags of salt in India’s supermarkets among much else. There are plans to merge consumer and retail businesses, bring infrastructure firms under one umbrella, club defence units together and combine technology firms, according to the people.

“Chandrasekaran is hoping to increase the efficiency of the conglomerate and exit from businesses which don’t fit the group’s priorities or don’t have the ability to scale,” said Harish HV, partner at consultancy firm Grant Thornton India LLP. “He is trying to simplify the complex conglomerate business structures, many of which were created in another era due to licensing and other regulatory reasons or the need to form joint ventures.”

The six largest listed Tata companies account for about 90 per cent of the group’s market capitalisation and total revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. To help broker the reorganisation, Tata Sons in May hired former investment banker Saurabh Agrawal as chief financial officer, filling a role that had been vacant for five years. Agrawal was a key lieutenant of Kumar Mangalam Birla and helped the billionaire merge Grasim Industries with Aditya Birla Nuvo into a $9 billion industrial group, and Idea Cellular with Vodafone Group’s local unit to create India’s largest wireless carrier.

Shuva Mandal was picked to be the group’s legal counsel the same month, taking over from old Tata hand Bharat Vasani.

Chandra also hired Ankur Verma, who was Bank of America Corp’s head of India for deals in technology, media, telecommunications, oil and gas, and Nipun Aggarwal who specialises in metals and mining deals. More hirings from banks are expected, the executives said. Chandra’s priority of restructuring Tata “is evident from the fact that the first set of core team members have come from investment banking and legal background,” Harish said.

The marathon-running chairman’s focus is on repairing the group’s balance sheet, in line with his fitness-before-performance mantra. He has asked top executives across companies to focus on profit and cash reserves, not EBITDA, a measure that doesn’t include interest payments on loans and other costs, one of the people said.

Total debt for 25 of Tatas’ listed companies had swe­lled to Rs 2.42 trillion ($38 billion) as of March 2017, compared to Rs 1.75 trillion when Cyrus Mistry took over as chairman from Ratan Ta­ta in December 2012. That doesn’t include about Rs 350 billion of debt at unlisted and unprofitable Tata Teleservices, which is high on Chandra’s list of urgent fixes.

Chandra may have to tread carefully in the way he reorganises the group to avoid the fate of his predecessor. Chandra, speaking to Tata Steel shareholders on August 8, said there have been challenges “owing to leadership change” at Tata Sons. The input from Ratan Tata and other owners in managing the company hadbeen “value enhancing,” he said.