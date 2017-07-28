ITC shares up over 2% post Q1 results
By  
PTI
  , Friday, 28 July 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Shares of ITC today rose by over 2 per cent after the company reported 7.37 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

The stock after making a positive opening further gained 2.16 per cent to Rs 294.90 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.14 per cent to Rs 294.75. Diversified conglomerate ITC yesterday reported 7.37 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,560.50 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, driven mainly by revenue growth from FMCG and cigarettes business. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,384.67 crore for April-June quarter a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITC's net sales during the period under review was up 4.29 per cent to Rs 13,722.21 crore, as against Rs 13,156.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Tags: 
Stock Market
More From My Stocks
Sensex falls 73pts on profit booking in pharma, banking stocks

The benchmark BSE Sensex today fell by 73 points as investors booked profits in pharma, banking and auto stocks after disappointing financial results.

Sensex slides 190 points on profit-booking

The Sensex slumped almost 190 points to 32,193.63 and the NSE Nifty cracked below the 10,000-mark in early trade today as the August derivatives series began on a subdued note amid disappointing ea

ITC q1 net up 7.3% YoY, but down 4% from Q4

ITC on Thursday registered a standalone net profit of Rs 2560.50 crore, up 7.3 per cent from Rs 2,384.67 crore earned during the same quarter last year, riding on a 9 per cent revenue growth in ‘FM

FPIs’ debt appetite revives clamour for higher limit

With India offering one of the highest yields in Asia, the local debt market has become a hot destination for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).