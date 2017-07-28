ITC on Thursday registered a standalone net profit of Rs 2560.50 crore, up 7.3 per cent from Rs 2,384.67 crore earned during the same quarter last year, riding on a 9 per cent revenue growth in ‘FMCG-others’ segment. However, the company’s standalone net profit in Q1FY18 dropped by 4 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 2669.47 crore in Q4FY17.

The company’s total revenue from operation in Q1FY18 stood at Rs 13,800.42 crore against Rs 13253.06 crore in Q1FY17.

ITC recorded this 9 per cent growth in revenue in the FMCG-others segment amidst a muted demand environment and destocking of FMCG products in trade channels ahead of GST implementation. The revenue growth came in despite higher input costs, sustained investment in brand building and gestation costs of new categories, ITC said on Thursday.

“Legal cigarette industry remained under pressure due to further increase in excise duty in February 2017. Revised rates of compensation cess announced by the GST Council with effect from February 18, with the intent to correct anomaly in rates notified earlier has resulted in sharp escalation of tax incidence on cigarettes, which is not in line with the fundamental principle of maintaining revenue neutrality under the GST regime; coupled with the increase in excise duty, the revised rates under the GST regime will increase the tax burden of the cigarette business by over 20 per cent,” an official communique from the company said.

The hotels segment revenue of the company also went up 6.1 per cent, driven by improvement in average room rate and healthy growth in food and beverage sales. Profitability of the hotel business also improved driven by operating leverage and cost management.

However, the ban on sale of liquor from outlets in proximity to highways resulted in revenue loss at certain properties, particularly at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, the company said.