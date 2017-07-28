FPIs’ debt appetite revives clamour for higher limit

With India offering one of the highest yields in Asia, the local debt market has become a hot destination for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In the first quarter alone, FPIs pumped in $10.11 billion in the debt market, the highest in a decade.

On Wednesday, foreign investors bid for Rs 10,442 crore ($1.6 billion) worth corporate debt quotas, shooting past the Rs 7,418-crore target and taking inflows to near the overall cap of $51 billion. A day before, on Tuesday, the government got bids for 1.3 times the quotas being offered, exhausting 99.63 per cent of the cap on sovereign debt.

The unprecedented foreign appetite for Indian debt has revived the clamour for hiking the debt investment limit for foreigners. The relatively low inflation, stable currency level, expectations of a rate cut in the forthcoming RBI monetary policy besides the less hawkish outlook for a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve are all making Indian debt particularly attractive for foreign investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India last week issued a circular halting all on-tap investments by FPIs into corporate bonds after limit utilisation crossed 95 per cent of the overall quota. The latest depository data indicates that FPIs have utilised 96.88 per cent of the permitted quota of Rs 2.44 lakh crore.

Wednesday’s sale was the first for corporate debt after Sebi in November 2012 allowed global funds to invest without seeking approval until overall holdings touched 90 per cent of the cap, a limit that was raised to 95 per cent last week.

A Bloomberg report, quoting Aberdeen Asset Management, said foreigners own about 7.5 per cent of India’s government and corporate debt, compared with 30 per cent in Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Companies should be able to access capital at lower rates, and given the size and liquidity of the local corporate market, without controls,” said Kenneth Akintewe, senior manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore. “A good starting point would be to remove the limits on corporate bonds.”

Bankers have asked RBI and the finance ministry to consider raising the limit for investments by foreign funds in Indian paper by tweaking the exchange rate that was taken into account for setting the $51 billion limit.

With the latest inflow, fo­r­eign investment in capital markets (equity and debt) has reached Rs 1.47 lakh crore this year.

The differential spread in 10-year bond yields in the US and India is still around 4.5-5 per cent. It, coupled wi­th stable outlook for the rupee, bodes well for FPI flows into the debt market.

According to Icra, unless FPI caps in corporate bonds are hiked, the net annual debt flows will stay within $5-10 billion in 2017-18. As of July 24, the utilisation of FPI limits in corporate bon­ds increased to 97 per cent, reflecting a need for an immediate rise in the limits.

“We maintain the limit at the current level may not on­ly impact FII inflows into the debt sector but may also reduce volume of fresh corporate bond issuances to FPIs in the near-term,” it said.

The limit was set when the rupee was hovering around 50 to the dollar.