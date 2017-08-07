DBT in electricity sector on the cards

In a bid to fast track plans for introduction of targeted subsidy in a host of sectors, the government is examining a proposal to extend the scope of direct benefit transfer (DBT) sc­heme to the power sector.

The move is aimed at limiting the benefit of subsidised electricity to the needy sections of the society while weeding out millions of fairly well-off. The step will also allow state distribution utilities to end cross-subsidisation of charges that is responsible for higher electricity tariff for commercial establishments and industries. Sources said the finance ministry is working out a plan that will ensure that benefit of subsidised power tariff is passed directly into the accounts of consumers rather than being routed to discoms for selling power to select customers below tariff fixed by regulators.

The DBT scheme is being successfully run for targeting subsidy in the case of domestic cooking gas (LPG cylinders). This has not only helped the government cut subsidy, but also expand the scope of LPG to below poverty line (BPL) family under the Ujjawala scheme.

Last year, the government had also indicated that targeted subsidy schemes would be introduced for a whole host of sectors to make the various social sector schemes inclusive. As part of this initiative, already a pilot project is being run for nationwide introduction of DBT in kerosene being sold through PDS system. A similar scheme is expected to be launched for disbursing subsidy on fertilisers to the farmers next year.

“The scope of DBT in power has got positive response from states. An expert committee constituted by the power ministry to suggest ways to increase electricity demand and consumption is already finalising a blueprint to subsidise target consumers. Very soon pilot projects for DBT in power may be announced for few cities in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat,” said a government official privy to the development.

The power ministry’s expert committee comprises energy secretaries of Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and senior officials of power sector regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and power sector planning body Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

“The idea is good but it should have strong backing from the states who should be willing to revise highly subsidised tariff structure for agricultural consumers. The level of cross subsidisation is very high for this segment and if there is agreement to transfer subsidy directly to the beneficiaries, states would have be ready to with a very large purse,” said a former CERC chairman asking not to be named.

Though the contours of DBT scheme is still being worked out, a source said the scheme would be similar to the one for the LPG segment wherein certain identified categories of consumers (general and agricultural) would get cash in their accounts.

This cash payment would be equivalent to the level of subsidy announced by the state government for per unit consumption of electricity. The state would get average consumption data for a particular set of consumers to determine the level of cash subsidy to be paid per month.

The scheme would mean that consumers would pay tariff determined by state regulatory commissions while they would get cash payments to the extend of subsidy announced by the state.

Like for LPG, the proposed DBT for power may also look at weeding out high-income individuals from cash transfer. Tax payers with annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh were taken out from getting subsidised cooking gas (LPG) in November.

“The scheme would also help in bringing down the high level of cross subsidy of over 50 per cent existing for agricultural consumers who will be compensated in the form of transparent cash subsidy transfers,” said a source.

This would mean that the DBT for power could also help in reducing electricity charges for industrial and commercial consumers that are at high level of Rs 6-8 per unit and facilitate government’s Make in India programme.

It is expected that full scale DBT for power sector may be implemented after 2019 by when state discoms are expected to wipe out all their losses and start generating some profit. This target has been laid in the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (Uday), the latest debt-restructuring programme that aims to clear books of state discoms.

As per government estimates, the accumulated losses of state discoms stood at a staggering Rs 3.8 lakh crore while their outstanding debt stood at Rs 4.3 lakh crore (as of March 31, 2015) in 2015 when Uday scheme was launched. Though the financial losses of discoms of states, which have joined the Uday, have fallen by 21.5 per cent in FY17 to Rs 40,295 crore, they still remain heavily indebted and continue to incur losses. The gap between their cost of supplying electricity and average revenue is still high at Rs 0.45 paisa per unit.

Research and ratings firm ICRA has said in one of its reports that though Uday would reduce annual losses of discoms from Rs 60,000 crore in FY16 to about Rs 35,000 crore in FY18, the overall subsidy dependence of the state-owned power discoms for current financial year would increase annually by about 7-8 per cent to around Rs 81,000 crore.