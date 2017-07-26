Commexes to have three classes of commodities
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 26 July 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Aiming to reduce price fluctuations, market regulator Sebi has asked exchanges to create three categories for agriculture commodities. The watchdog will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one.

Commodities will be classed as sensitive, broad and narrow, based on the frequency of government interventions in market and overall availability, the Securities and Exchange Borad of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday.

The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25 per cent of deliverable supply. It will be 0.5 per cent for narrow commodities and 1 per cent for broad commodities.
A farm commodity would be classified as a broad, if the average deliverable su­p­ply of such commodity for past 5 years is at least 1 million to­n­nes in quantitative terms and Rs 5,000 crore in monetary term. Sebi said derivative trading in these ‘broad’ commodities would be restricted to an overall client-level position limit of 1 per cent of total deliverable supply. It has asked exchanges to complete this exercise at the earliest and notify the same to the market in 20 days and the revised limits would become applicable for all running contracts with effect from October 1.

More From My Stocks
Nifty gets a helping hand from key sectors

Some sectors have played a crucial role the Nifty-50 Index’s journey to 10,000 points from the 9,000-mark it crossed on March 14, this year.

Bahubali moment for Nifty as index breaches 10K-mark

The NSE Nifty made history on Tuesday by scaling the 10,000-mark for the first time, even as several stocks hit their multi-year highs.

Tyre stocks rev up on proposed dumping duty

The proposed imposition of anti-dumping duty on import of truck and bus radial tyres from China has cheered up tyre stocks in India.

Liquidity driving the market. DIIs, FIIs are strong. Yet, it isn’t in bubble territory

With benchmark indices touching fresh all-time high levels, around 150 stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs and around 50 scrips rose to record high levels on BSE.