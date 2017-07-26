Commexes to have three classes of commodities

Aiming to reduce price fluctuations, market regulator Sebi has asked exchanges to create three categories for agriculture commodities. The watchdog will introduce limits that investors can hold for each one.

Commodities will be classed as sensitive, broad and narrow, based on the frequency of government interventions in market and overall availability, the Securities and Exchange Borad of India (Sebi) said on Tuesday.

The new position limit for sensitive commodities will be 0.25 per cent of deliverable supply. It will be 0.5 per cent for narrow commodities and 1 per cent for broad commodities.

A farm commodity would be classified as a broad, if the average deliverable su­p­ply of such commodity for past 5 years is at least 1 million to­n­nes in quantitative terms and Rs 5,000 crore in monetary term. Sebi said derivative trading in these ‘broad’ commodities would be restricted to an overall client-level position limit of 1 per cent of total deliverable supply. It has asked exchanges to complete this exercise at the earliest and notify the same to the market in 20 days and the revised limits would become applicable for all running contracts with effect from October 1.