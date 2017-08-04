BULL RUN Hope for rise in corp earning

Equity markets across the globe are on a firm bull run with the Dow Jones Industrial Average peaking over the 22,000 mark for the first time this week as investors bet that a resurgent global economy would boost corporate earnings.

Even the key Asian and European indices are ruling at multi-year highs as investors have turned bullish on the back of strong profits numbers from big companies, low interest rates and positive growth expectation among developed economies.

According to analysts, the recent surge in equity market displays confidence by investors that the US Federal Reserve will not be able to tighten as much as it expects given the latest soft data. The market was largely expecting the Fed to raise interest rate again in December and there was some doubt whether there will be a third rate hike. Expectations for a rate hike in December remain low. The markets doubt even that modest Fed tightening will ensue and imply only a 50-50 chance of a rise by December.

Gains

The US market has gained over 12 per cent during this year, while most of the European markets have gained over 5 per cent in this period.

Most of the Asian indices including Hang Seng, Straits Times, Taiwan Index and Kospi have gained 10 per cent to 22 per cent so far this year.

Sentiment improved when China reported upbeat data on exports and imports for June, signalling global trade was picking up and that it had helped push up Asian stocks higher, lifting MSCI's 47-country world index to its latest record high.

Emerging market stocks have hit near three-year highs recently with MSCI’s benchmark emerging markets stocks index gained as Asian tech stocks hitting 17-year peaks.

Over the recent weeks, investors were net buyers among global equities with European and Asian equities staying the major beneficiaries and further extended their inflow runs. While French and UK equities accounted for a majority of the European injections, Korean and Australian equities recorded more significant inflows within Asia. Equity inflows into global financials stood out among its peers.

Global bond markets saw inflows of $4.4 billon and Korean and Australian equities recorded more significant inflows. Chinese equity inflows have taken a breather for the first time in seven weeks while Hong Kong mutual funds/ETFs continued to draw equity interest for 20 consecutive weeks.

India has continued to be net buyer since the beginning of CY2017. India has received $1.3b of inflows, driven by $786m of non-ETF inflows and $542m of ETF inflows. GEM funds saw $657m of inflows, led by $365m of ETF inflows. India-dedicated funds saw inflows of $501m, driven by non-ETF inflows of US$447m.

According to experts, emerging market asset classes have continued to be strong performers in 2017, after delivering impressive total returns for investors in 2016. Even so, the longer-run return picture still lags developed markets. In particular, over the last five years, developed equities have materially outperformed emerging markets with annualised returns of around 10 per cent versus only 1 per cent in emerging markets.

Reversal

There is a potential reversal of this multi-year underperformance, which implies the focused should be on emerging market asset class. However, after recent market strength, emerging markets equities are no longer anomalously cheap and the equity premium is in line with global developed equities.

Analysts said the case for investment in emerging markets equities was less about anomalous equity pricing and more about a continuation of economic and price momentum, and the upside offered by cheap currencies. For now, and relative to the other opportunities available, emerging markets equities still looked attractive. Given the economic and policy outlooks, many emerging markets government bond markets seem able to deliver high prospective returns. Most of their currencies continue to look attractively valued, growth momentum is positive, and the international environment is not as dangerous as many investors feared.

Investors are generally positive about the outlook for the equity markets in the second half of 2017, but the fact remains that equities in most markets are at or close to fair value. Analysts said it is very difficult for asset allocators to make significant bets in a portfolio based on fundamental valuations and expected returns. So, at this point, investors need to look into global equities more carefully.