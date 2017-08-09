Bengal has highest number of shell firms under Sebi scanner

The crackdown by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against 331 suspected shell companies, it has emerged that most of these companies are from West Bengal.

The move, which involved imposing trading restrictions on the companies concerned and spooked investors, also covered a large number of firms from Gujarat and Delhi.

While at least 124 companies are believed to be under scanner for alleged tax evasion, another 175 firms were being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). An analysis of the list shows that at least 127 West Bengal-based companies are on the list, while there are 50 from Maharashtra and more than 30 from Gujarat and Delhi each, reports PTI.

The list was referred to Sebi by the Corporate Affairs Ministry on suspicion raised by various departments and agencies, as per the documents. These companies include Parsvnath Developers, J. Kumar Infraprojects, Orissa Sponge Iron and Steel, Birla Cotsyn, Prakash Industries and SQS India BFSI Ltd.

There are also companies from Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.

As part of efforts to curb the black money menace, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has already cancelled the registration of more than 1.62 lakh companies that have not been carrying out business activities for long. The ministry is implementing the Companies Act and firms are required to be registered under this law.

While the term ‘shell company’ is not defined under the Companies Act, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley, last month, told the Lok Sabha that many such entities have been found to be indulging in large scale tax violations.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said 37,000 shell companies indulging in tax evasion had been detected and more than three lakh firms were under the scanner for suspicious dealings, post demonetisation.