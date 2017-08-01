Bank of Maharashtra’s Q1 net loss widens

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra, on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore for the June quarter against a net loss of Rs 397.40 crore in the year ago quarter, as the bank's non-performing assets continued to increase and it was unable to lend more on the back of weak credit demand.

Total operating income declined 13 per cent to Rs 2,744.89 crore in the three months to June as against Rs 3,156.26 crore during the previous quarter last year. The Reserve Bank of India has placed the bank under prompt corrective action (PCA), which puts severe restrictions on its lending activities and also mandated that the bank direct more of its resources towards recovery.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets increased 38 per cent to Rs 18,049.23 crore. This equals 18.59 per cent of the bank's gross advances. About 85 per cent of the NPA or about Rs 11,000 crore were with the large corporate in the country. The bank said it sold advances of Rs 50.86 crore to asset reconstruction firm at a loss of Rs 5.53 crore during the June quarter of 2017-18.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, loans and advances amounting to Rs 47.71 crore have been classified as fraud in terms of RBI circulars...and the entire amount is provided for during the quarter,” the bank said. It said it has made incremental provision of Rs 3.87 crore during the June quarter as per Reserve Bank's asset quality review (AQR). As on June 30, 2017 the bank's non-performing loans provision coverage ratio (PCR) was 47.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the bank said it was mulling cutting interest rate on its saving accounts. “We have discussed it at our board meeting on Monday following the bold move by the SBI to reduce it by 3.5 per cent per annum,” RP Marathe, MD and CEO at Bank of Maharashtra, said. At present, it provides 4 per cent interest per annum for all saving accounts.

SBI on Monday announced that savings accounts with balance above Rs 1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum, while interest at 3.5 per cent per annum will be offered on balances of Rs 1 crore and below, effective from July 31. “We will take a decision on cutting interest rate on our saving accounts shortly,” Marathe said, adding that till now 4 per cent interest rate was normal across PSBs.

