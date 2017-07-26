Bahubali moment for Nifty as index breaches 10K-mark

The NSE Nifty made history on Tuesday by scaling the 10,000-mark for the first time, even as several stocks hit their multi-year highs.

The massive liquidity-driven rally that has lifted the Nifty by over 45 per cent in the past 18-months, have made hordes of multi-bagger stocks for investors.

More than 250 companies have gained over 100 per cent in the past year, while 550 stocks more than doubled in the past two years.

Some of these companies have gained 200 to 500 per cent during the past one year. Among the better known names in the gainers list include MRF (100 per cent), Sundaram Clayton (106), Can Fin (139 per cent), Venky’s 338 per cent, Rane Holding 156 per cent, Indiabulls Ventures 540 per cent, Jindal Stainless 431 per cent, Jindal Worldwide 345 per cent and Muthoot Capital Services 180 per cent. Several small cap stocks like Medicamen Biotech 453 per cent, Indian Metal & Fero 308 per cent, Star Papers 314 per cent, Sarda Plywood 340 per cent, Maan Aluminium 515 per cent and Kavit Ind 380 per cent, too have gained.

“Many stocks have doubled wealth in the recent rally as investors bought into low- priced stocks on expected revival growth rate of specific companies,” says Vijay Singhania, founder, Trade Smart Online.

According to experts, valuations of several stocks look expensive, but the price-earnings multiple is still some way off the tops seen during the January 2008 bull run.

Says Motilal Oswal, CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, “Nifty touched 10k mark today in the opening session. In the context of current fundamentals, this number looks like a dizzy height as along with demonetisation and then GST disruption, quarterly results will not help the cause. We think at this point from a short-term perspective where markets appears to be over heated and trading rich. Correction cannot be ruled out at this juncture. This correction will not be very deep as a huge pool of cash is waiting to be deployed in the markets at lower levels.”

“In the long-term perspective, this correction will be more like a running one and the market will take it in their stride to resume its upward journey targeting new highs,” he added.

The Nifty is currently trading at 17.99 times its expected earnings for the year ahead. Since inception, Nifty 50 has given annualised returns of 11.2 per cent with annualised volatility of 24.5 per cent.

Nifty 50 as on July 24, 2017, was trading at P/E of 25.45x and P/B of 3.55x, which are lower than the previous highs of 28.5x on February 11, 2000 and 6.6x on January 8, 2008 respectively.

Rakesh Tarway, head res­earch, Reliance Securiti­es, says, “Valuations are now discounting good earni­ngs growth for the next ye­ar and any disappointment on the same might lead to selloff in markets. Retail investors should prefer regular periodic investments in equity markets, rather than bulk one time investments to spread out the risk.”