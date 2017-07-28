$1 billion fund for stressed power assets on the anvil

The power ministry has stepped up the process to set up a fund with initial corpus of $1 billion to enable alternative financing options for stressed power assets.

The proposed fund will function under the ambit of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and offer equity support to power projects that are stalled due to shortage of capital, lack of fuel linkages and power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Sources said that power sector funding institutions Rural Electricity Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) have been asked to get their board approval to provide seed funding for the proposed fund.

Also, central power sector utilities such as NTPC, PowerGrid Corporation and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) may contribute to the fund that will further raise finances from the market to provide equity support to stressed projects.

“The fund may start with initial corpus of $ 1 billion, which would grow in future depending on the requirement. Financing will only be provided to projects that could be revived with minimum intervention and has the potential to generate revenue soon,” said the source quoted earlier.

As per the list provided by department of financial services (DFS), the power ministry has assessed status of 34 stressed thermal power projects (over 30,000 mw) that have an estimated debt of about Rs. 1.77 lakh crore.

In addition, 20 hydro projects with a capacity of over 6,500 mw have been categorised as stressed that could be revived with minimum intervention.

The government is moving quickly to address problems around these projects, as it does not have the potential to destabilize the banking sector further, but could result in investment squeeze in the power sector.

The total advances towards electricity generation sector of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are about Rs. 4.71 lakh crore. While most of them are standard assets, stressed projects have the potential to turn into non-performing assets (NPAs) without proper intervention.

“Addressing the equity issue of stressed projects with the proposed fund is a good idea, but the government should also look at other problems such as lack of fuel linkage and PPAs plaguing the projects,” said an industry expert not willing to be named due to his involvement with power ministry on different projects.

The power ministry has identified four key reasons for stress in the generation sector. These are: non-availability of regular fuel supply arrangements, lack of power purchase agreement (PPA) tie-ups, inability of the promoter to infuse the equity and service debt and regulatory and contractual issues.

While the proposed fund would address the eq­uity issue, others are being disc­u­ssed through policy changes.

The ministry has appro­v­ed a new coal allocation policy recently under which both state and private generation projects will get coal against existing long-term PPAs, and long-term and medium-term PPAs to be concluded in the future.

Moreover, ministry offici­a­ls said policy steps like the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana for financial and operational turnaround of distribution utilities and ‘power for all’ with states and UTs, including a stepped up rural electrification, would generate demand for power in states and bring more PPAs on the table.

In addition, central and state PSUs have been asked to appraise stressed projects for a possible acquisition.