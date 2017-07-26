Tech billionaires Zuckerberg, Elon Musk battle it out for AI

Two of the world’s richest and most intelligent men are arguing about the future of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s a titanic battle in the offing.

Tesla boss Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are locked in a very public feud over artificial intelligence.

Musk has repeatedly warned about the dangers of AI, describing it as a potentially existential threat to the human race.

Zuckerberg has a different take. On Sunday, he took questions on Facebook Live while barbecuing beef brisket at his backyard in Palo Alto, California. He responded to a question about Elon Musk’s warnings by saying he was tired of the fear mongering.

“With AI especially, I’m really optimistic,” Zuckerberg said during the live broadcast. “I think that people who are naysayers and kind of try to drum up these doomsday scenarios — I just, I don’t understand it. I think it’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible.”

Musk shot back on Tuesday morning with a tweet saying, “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.” He added a movie on the subject of AI was “coming soon,” but didn’t provide details about the film or his involvement.

Musk ignited a global discussion on the perils of AI in 2014. He predicted that humans might be doomed if we make machines that are sm­arter than us. He said in a recent interview with the website waitbutwhy.com his war­nings haven’t being heeded.

Musk, who’s leading spa­ce exploration projects and major tunneling initiatives, is now trying to develop AI that he hopes will have a po­s­itive impact on humanity. He’s heading up a startup called Neuralink that intends to build devices to connect the human brain with computers.

Zuckerberg is no stranger to AI. He worked last year on developing an artificial intelligence system to help run his life and his home. After about 100 hours of work, he posted a video at the end of 2016 showcasing an AI system called Jarvis, which is voiced by the actor Morgan Freeman. “My goal was to learn about the state of artificial intelligence,” Zuckerberg said at the time, “Whe­re we’re further along than people realise and where we’re still a long way off.”

Facebook is also developing augmented reality features for smartphones and virtual reality worlds that can be experienced through the firm’s headset, Oculus. In his broadcast, Zuckerberg said AI could be a force for good because it helps power self-driving cars and diagnose illnesses. “If you’re arguing against AI, then you’re arguing against safer cars that aren’t going to have accidents. And you’re arguing against being able to better diagnose people when they are sick. I just don’t see how, in good conscience, some people can do that. I’m just much more optimistic on itthan probably a lot of folks are,” Zuckerberg said.

So, what are two duelling tech billionaires to do? Hash it out on social media, naturally.

Zuckerberg read aloud one user’s question: “I watc­hed a recent interview with Musk and his largest fear for future was AI. What are your thoughts on AI and how it could affect the world?” “I have pretty strong opinions on this. I am optimistic,” he said. “I think you can build things and the world gets better. But with AI especially, I am really optimistic.”

“In the next 5-10 years, AI is going to deliver so many improvements in the quality of our lives,” he added.

Musk, who has been war­ning about intelligent robots causing massive job losses and potentially gaining uncontrollable autonomy, responded to Zuckerberg after a user at Twitter posted the FB co-founder’s comments.

Along with other brainiacs such as Stephen Hawking, Musk sits on the scientific advisory board of the Future Of Life Institute, a non-profit group that seeks to protect humanity from the machines it’s building.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk support the concept of a guaranteed universal wage to protect people from the inevitable job losses caused by the coming AI revolution.

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also have warned that society has to prep now for a fundamentally altered future. “We’re going through a transition right now with artificial intelligence, machine learning, neural networks, deep learning, where companies are going to have to adjust, to learn how to acquire data and use that data in ways they never have before,” Cuban said on Sunday.

“We’re going through a transitional period where we’ll see more disruption driven by artificial intelligence than we’ve seen in the last 30 years,” he said.

But Musk, also CEO of SpaceX, says humans have to consider colonising other worlds and even merging with machines to maintain the upper hand over robots that “will be able to do everything better than us.”