The sovereign bonds declined after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI cut interest rates as widely expected while maintaining its neutral policy stance.

The yield on government notes due May 2027 rose to as high as 6.48 per cent before closing at 6.46 per cent in Mumbai, two basis points (bps) higher for the day.

Bond yields aren’t expected to see a “big decline” from here as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) statement doesn’t suggest there will be any more rate cuts in the near term, said Harihar Krishnamoorthy, treasurer at the Mumbai unit of South African lender FirstRand.

This year’s first reduction in borrowing costs comes after gains in inflation slowed to a record low 1.54 per cent in June and gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 6.1 per cent in the January to March quarter, the slowest pace in two years.

“The only surprise to me is no surprise in the policy,” said Vivek Rajpal, a Singapore-based rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “I continue to see value in sticking with front-end bonds, which should perform well. A big reaction in the longer end should not be expected as the outcome is broadly in line with expectation.”

Some analysts expect bond yields to trade between 6.30 per cent and 6.45 per cent in the days to come. Nagarajan Murthy, head-fixed income, Tata Asset Management, said, “We feel RBI is conservative in its assessment of macro-economic factors. We expect CPI inflation to be below 4 per cent level due to continuous deflation in the global economy which should keep commodity prices low. Good monsoon should keep food inflation under check. This may create room for RBI to further cut policy rates in this year. Accordingly, we expect 10-year government bond yields to trade between 6.30 per cent to 6.45 per cent in the coming months.”

“Markets will be watchful of inflation development, evolving monetary conditions in developed markets & OMOs for future cues. 10y bond yields will trade in the range of 6.30-6.60 per cent in near term,” said Kunal Shah, fund manager, debt, Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance.

Naresh Takkar, MD & group CEO, ICRA, said, “In our view, the RBI would continue to mop of excess liquidity through open market operations (OMO). In addition to the Rs. 300 billion of OMO sales announced by the RBI over the last two months, we expect further OMO sales of Rs. 200-300 billion in multiple tranches, to supplement the absorption of surplus liquidity through other short term tools.”

Dhaval Kapadia, director, portfolio strategist, Morningstar, said, “Going ahead interest rates on short term debt instruments might trend lower by 15 to 20 bps in line with the lower repo rate whereas yields on medium and long term debt would take cues incoming data on inflation and growth over the next few months to gauge if further rate cuts by the RBI are possible. Hence, yields (and expected returns) on liquid and short term bond funds might reduce marginally.”

(With Bloomberg inputs)