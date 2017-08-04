Strengthening Re closes at new 2-yr high against dollar

The Indian rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar on Thursday closing at a fresh two-year high as foreign investors remained bullish on India expecting real interest rates to remain high. The US dollar too remained weak on account of uncertainties regarding further rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The rupee opened at 63.65 a dollar against its previous close at 63.70, a level last seen on July 22, 2015. Rupee closed at 63.64, up 0.02 per cent from its previous close.

The rupee had on Wednesday surged 37 paise in its best single-day show this year to breach the psychological 64-level, ending at a fresh two-year high of 63.70.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate on Wednesday by 25 basis points to 6 per cent, the lowest since November 2010, as a slump in food prices sent June consumer inflation to a more than five-year low of 1.54 per cent, it maintained a neutral stance. A neutral stance indicates that the chances of a future rate cut would be data dependant. Lower inflation, stability and higher real rates have lured foreign investors who have invested Rs 56,376 crore in equity and Rs 1.14 lakh crore in debt during January to date which has helped the rupee. So far, this year the rupee has gained over 6.5 per cent.

Currently, the 10-year Indian government bond is yielding 6.43 per cent while the US sovereign is offering 2.24 per cent which means a return of 4.19 per cent for foreign investors.

Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of India Forex Advisors said, “The RBI was seen holding the market at 64 to 64.10 levels but as soon as it let it free the rupee appreciated. The rupee appreciation is getting support from flows, strong political situation and of course weaker dollar globally. The RBI’s decision was not dovish and it maintained a neutral stance which the market is taking positively. When the 64 level broke, a lot of exporters sold dollars.”

“As of now the 64 level has broken so the next level is 63 to watch for,” added Goenka.

The rupee has been strengthening against the benchmark US dollar in recent months on account of continued foreign inflows into the Indian markets and improved investor sentiment on the back of GST rollout. The exchange rate has moved from Rs 64.21/$ to Rs 64.15/$ during June 8, 2017 to July 28 July, 2017. However, the rupee did depreciate in the second week of June on account of interest rate hike by US Federal Reserve but later gained momentum.

A closing basis, the 30-share index traded down 238.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 32,237.88 after hitting a low of 32,194.58. The gauge had lost 98.43 points on Wednesday. The Nifty slumped by 67.85 points, or 0.67 per cent, but managed to close above the 10,000-mark at 10,013.65 after touching a low of 9,998.25.