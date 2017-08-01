The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday cut savings bank account interest rates by 50 basis points on accounts holding less than Rs one crore to 3.5 per cent per annum from 4 per cent per annum. The new structure is effective from July 31, the bank said.

However, customers with savings bank account balance of Rs one crore and above would continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum.

According to Rajnish Kumar, MD, national banking group, SBI, 90 per cent of the total savings accounts held by the bank have a balance of below Rs one crore.

The decline in the rate of inflation, high real interest rates and the expected softening of interest rates were among the considerations warranting a revision in the interest rate, the bank said in a statement.

Under the current circumstances, Kumar said the choice before the bank was to either raise the marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) or cut savings bank interest rates. “There was no choice for the bank but to bring down the savings bank account interest rate. We have been cutting the term deposit rates and were watching for a right time (to cut rates),” said Kumar.

“The revision in savings bank rate would enable us to maintain the MCLR at the existing rate, benefiting a large segment of retail borrowers in SME, agriculture and affordable housing segments. We encourage people to move to fixed deposit rates as we expect less volatility and better facilitation due to our strong reach, distribution and franchise network,” Kumar said.

Moreover, Kumar said the bank witnessed a surge in deposits following last year’s demonetisation and around 60 per cent have stayed with the bank, which gives comfort that the rate cut will not result in major outflows.

SBI had maintained the 3.5 per cent interest rate for its savings accounts from 2003 to 2011. In 2011, it was increased to 4 per cent for all savings deposit accounts.

Analysts said that a cut in savings account interest rate would aid the bank’s profitability. Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst (banking) at Angel Bro­king, said, “The cut in deposit rates to the tune of 50 basis points is expected to have a positive bearing on the NIMs of the bank. This premise is based on the fact that the cost of borrowings shall come down which will get offsetted by the fall in lending rates, but the net effect should be expansion in NIM for SBI. With real rates expected to be subdued, based on the soft trend of inflation expected for the coming fiscal, a cut of 50 bps will not spiral a downward trend in the outflows for the bank.”

SBI’s decision comes two days ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meet and may force other banks to follow suit. Virat Diwanji, senior executive, VP and head (bra­nch banking) at Kotak Mah­indra Bank, told FC, “What the other banks do will depend on RBI’s policy meet on August 2. More than interest rate, RBI’s commentary on economic growth and inflation would be wa­t­ched keenly and provide direction to us on rate cuts. SBI’s justification for the cut is that it slashed MCLR rates by 90 bps (in January) which is pretty digestible and so other banks may also take the opportunity to lower their savings bank account interest rate.”

“Following this move the­re is high possibility that one year deposit rates could also see some softening. While most of the banks will try and take a cut from SBI, it’s to be seen whether other ba­n­ks follow suit. In our opinion, a few private banks whi­ch have been trying to scale up their CASA base might hold on to rates,” he said.

SBI’s savings bank account base is of around Rs 9 lakh crore. SBI has a deposit base of Rs 25.85 lakh crore and a total CASA ratio of 44.40 per cent. With more than 2.78 lakh staff, it caters to a customer base of more than 42 crore which includes nearly 2 crore mobile banking users and 3.27 crore internet banking users.

Reacting to the news, Nifty Bank hit a fresh record high while SBI rallied over 3 per cent in mid-morning trade. Stock of the bank closed 4.46 per cent up at Rs 312.55 on BSE on Monday. During the day, it had jumped 4.91 per cent to Rs 313.90. On NSE, the stock rose by 4.48 per cent to close at Rs 312.50. It was the top gainer on both the key indices during the day.

The bank’s market valuation also rose by Rs 11,524.74 crore on BSE to Rs 2,69,794.74 crore.

On the volume front, 34.17 lakh shares of the bank were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Buying was also seen in other bank stocks, with Bank of Baroda rising 2.54 per cent, PNB (2.04 per cent), ICICI Bank (2.01 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.57 per cent).