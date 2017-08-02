Savings rates face scissors

After the State Bank of India (SBI) decided to tinker with interest rates on savings deposits, Punjab National Bank, India’s second-biggest state-run lender, Bank of India, HDFC Bank and others are set to realign their rates owing to high share of saving deposits in the interest-earning assets.

The urgency to cut interest rate is setting in, as share of savings deposits in total interest-earning assets have grown manifold, particularly after the government’s decision to demonetise high-value currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on November 8, 2016. State-run lenders lead the pack of higher contribution of savings deposits almost close to quarter of their total interest earning assets.

State Bank of India, the largest state-run lender, which set a precedence on Monday by introducing a tw0-tier saving bank interest rate, has seen the share of saving deposits rising to 30 per cent of the total interest-earning assets in FY17 from 24 per cent in FY10.

The Mumbai-based len­der cut interest rate on savings bank deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent for deposits up to Rs 1 crore from 4 per cent earlier. Savings deposit above Rs 1 crore would continue to earn interest rate at 4 per cent per annum. Analysts say the move would enable the lender to save more than Rs 4,000 crore.

In case of PNB, the share of saving deposits stood at 27 per cent in the last financial year (FY17). BoI, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank collect 24 per cent of their total-earning assets from savings deposits. Axis Bank and Canara Bank (23 per cent), Bank of Baroda (22 per cent) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (20 per cent) are other key lenders with higher share of savings deposits in the total interest-earning assets.

These banks are experiencing a discouraging trend in loan yields on fresh sanctions. These earnings are well below the yields on outstanding loans and indicate a rising pressure on the net interest margins (NIMs) ahead as old loans roll into new pricing.

Given the sluggish loan demand from the corporate sector and growing pressure to reduce lending rates, banks are struggling to protect their margins.

To revive loan offtake, lenders did cut the rates, but have reached to an optimum level. Also, the reluctance level increased ever since they shifted from base rate to a new lending rate mechanism, the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR).

The MCLR methodology for fixing interest rates for advances was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from April 1, 2016.

Following the poor loan offtake lenders resorted to cutting MCLR rates. Apparently, the difference between lenders’ favoured base rate or the minimum rates and MCLR has widened between 55 basis points for Kotak Mahindra Bank to 135 basis points in case of Yes Bank. Both these private lenders pay highest interest on savings deposits.

SBI cut its MCLR aggressively by 90 basis points driven by demonetisation-related inflows. The decision further squeezed margins while it dealt a negative influence on yields.

Private lenders namely, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank are expected to see sharp compression in NIMs and impairment in the asset quality on sluggish loan growth, particularly from small & medium enterprises (SME), home loans, loan against property and fee income growth.

The base rate is the minimum interest rate at which bank gives the loan to the consumers. Base rate depends on various factors such as deposit rate of banks, profit, the cost of banks, etc. It is independent of repo rate of RBI. Bank can change base rate every quarter.

MCLR depends on the marginal cost of funds; cash reserve ratio (CRR), operating cost and tenor premium. MCLR can be different for the different tenure of the loan.

When RBI is reducing the repo rate continuously, the banks are not passing the benefit to consumers as the base rate calculation is different for different banks. RBI starts guiding the banks to calculate marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR). RBI also pushed the banks to adopt the MCLR in place of base rate to make the banking system more transparent.