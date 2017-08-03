Rate cut by 25 bps, neutral stance stays

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continuing with its neutral stance in its third bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday, the rupee appreciated by 37 paise to close at more than two-year high of 63.70 against the dollar.

Lower inflation, stability and higher real rates have lured foreign investors, which have invested Rs 56,376 crore in equity and Rs 1.14 lakh crore in debt during the period between January and till date, helping the domestic currency to strengthen. So far this year the rupee has gained over 6.5 per cent. Despite RBI’s rate cut, interest rate differential between the Indian market and developed markets is still quite high. The rupee breached the 64-mark to close at 63.70 against the US currency, up 0.59 per cent. The last time the local unit traded against the greenback at this level was on July 22, 2015. Intra-day, the rupee touched a high of 63.60. Rupee has been strengthening against benchmark US dollar in recent months on account of continued foreign inflows and improved investor sentiment on the back of GST rollout.

Global central banks are beginning to tighten their stance against easy global financial conditions, which is posing a risk for the RBI. The Fed is expected to start its balance sheet tightening in September, while the ECB is expected to announce qualitative easing at its September meeting.

This is despite inflation remaining below central bank targets globally.

“We have seen two signs recently that regulators are becoming concerned about the quality of capital flows as global central banks move toward tapering: 1) in early July, the RBI raised FPI limits for investment in government securities, but increased the ratio of allocated to long term category of FPIs (sovereign wealth funds, pension and insurance firms) to 75 per cent from 60 per cent earlier; and 2) Sebi has temporarily ceased the issuance of Masala bonds (rupee-denominated offshore bonds), until foreign ownership in corporate bonds falls below 92 per cent,” said Morgan Stanley.

Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities, explained, “The dollar has been weak globally and the emerging market currencies have been strong. The RBI has hinted that it won’t cut rates aggressively, which is positive for the rupee as higher interest rates will prompt more foreign money to flow into India. Third, the RBI was not active in forex market on Wednesday and exporters were seen selling dollars heavily.”

As the rupee is set to strengthen further, Stocks of software exporters such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro came under selling pressure and they lost up to 1.30 per cent on Wednesday on BSE.. Software exporters earn about 60 per cent of their revenues in dollar and a stronger rupee will make a dent in their earnings.

Merchandise exporters are equally worried. Priyanka Mittal, chairperson of FIEO (northern region) said, “Strengthening of rupee will affect MSME exporters who are just getting oriented with GST. Exports are showing a promising trend for two quarters now and this may dent that progress considering the international buying sentiment.”

The Sensex ended down 98.43 points at 32,476.74. The Nifty was down 33.15 points at 10,081.50.

Sarabjit Kaur Nangra, VP Research, IT, Angel Broking, said, “Rupee has been on a stronger note for some time, but we have not seen the business volumes getting affected due to this. If the pricing gets affected due to the currency movement, then that is a cause for concern. But we have not seen such a situation.”

(With inputs from Sangeetha G in Chennai and Prabhudatta Mishra in New Delhi)