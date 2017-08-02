MPC uses words that hint at a cut

Come August 2, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its verdict. Though in the most recent policy the members of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have accepted that inflation is indeed coming down, they have chosen to adopt a wait and watch stance and there are still some lingering concerns about core inflation. However, the mention of words like inflationary expectations, upside risks to inflation, firming of crude prices has come down significantly which is a good thing.

In the first minutes there was significant concern about capacity underutilisation and private investment. Demonetisation, however, side-tracked these concerns and the rhetoric since then was that output gap will start closing once remonetisation happens. But in the last minutes again almost all the members had again raised the issue of existence of unutilised capacity in the economy. The use of words like unutilised capacity makes us more confident of a 25 bp rate cut on August 2. Additionally, there are certain developments which also increase the probability of rate cut by RBI in the coming policy. First, the progress of Monsoon is quite satisfactory, as around 90 per cent of the country (32 sub- divisions out of 36) received normal/excess rainfall till July 28.

Overall the monsoon is 4 per cent above normal. Second, the hassle-free implementation of GST will definitely bring down inflation in the coming months as around 81 per cent of the items are below 18 per cent slab.

Third, currently both the CPI and WPI are below -1.5 per cent mark and we expect CPI inflation to be sub-2 per cent for the next month, sub-3 per cent for Aug-Sep’17 and sub-4 per cent for Oct-Nov’17 and 4-4.5 per cent between Dec and Mar’18. Fourth, the core inflation, on which MPC has repeatedly emphasised and given more focus, was quite stable since FY15 (though in the MPC terminology it has remained sticky) and has now slipped to sub 4 per cent. Fifth, the pay commission allowances’ impact on inflation will be purely a statistical artifact. Our bet of the odds of a rate decision (preferably cut) this time could be 4-2.

But it did not lead to a rate cut as the members have mentioned about seeing how the upside risks pan out before taking any decision on rates. With the latest data showing no significant upside risks to inflation, the case for a rate cut becomes strong.

All the above factors make a strong case for rate cut and we hope that RBI does not follow the dictum, it had done in 2013. At that time, when retail inflation was in double digits and was relatively sticky for a long period of time, the common refrain was that RBI may have been slow in raising rates.

This time, with inflation consistently undershooting RBI inflation projection by large margins, a logical inference could thus be that the RBI is again slow but now in cutting rates?

The MPC in India have been entrusted with the onerous job of setting rates and to be really fair, we should give time to them to get accustomed to the enormous cynicism and glare in public domain.

(The author is Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI. )