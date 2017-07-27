Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code: Pragmatic than just being regimental

On an average bad loan for public sector banks (PSBs) currently is about 75% of their net worth and the situation is even more alarming for those Banks where this amount has exceeded their net worth. Banks’ exposure to large corporates and infrastructure sector has been most affected. In this segment, bad loans could be as much as 35-40% and a large portion this accounts for the toxic exposure. The Indian banking industry has a large amount of debt outstanding appearing as non-performing loans. While the exact amount is tough to guess since it is a moving number, it is estimated to be close to Rs 10 lakh crore as of now. The situation needs urgent attention and also seems to be getting due attention from RBI and MoF, however, the course correction is more of a rigorous than just a one-time corrective event.

Providing a coherent and unified structure under a consolidated legal framework to deal with insolvency and bankruptcy in India has been long overdue.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proposes a paradigm shift from the existing ‘Debtor in possession’ to a ‘Creditor in control’ regime. The basic premise is to consolidate all existing insolvency related laws. This aims to resolve insolvencies in a strict time-bound manner with an aspirational target of evaluating viability within 180 days. It provides a moratorium period of 180 days (extendable up to 270 days) for the company with Insolvency Professional (IP) taking over the management of the company clearly defining ‘order of priority’ or the waterfall mechanism.

The waterfall to render government dues junior to most others is significant. IBC introduces a qualified insolvency professional as custodian to the insolvent company to oversee the process. The IBC envisages financial creditors to exercise control through IPs in the event of even a single default in repayment of any loan or interest. This can be affected without any notice and the law is very stringent as compared to the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

As a result, financially stressed corporates need to implement an accurate cash flow forecasting mechanism to identify mismatches of inflows with commitments on a timely basis. If there is a possibility of a potential default that can trigger IBC, an effective turnaround plan is supposed to be devised and communicated to all stakeholders in advance.

It is important to understand the key aspects of the corporate insolvency resolution process; application on default – Any financial or operational creditors can apply for insolvency on default of debt or interest payment.

Appointment of Insolvency Professional (IP)

IP to be appointed by the regulator and approved by the creditor committee. IP will take over the daily operations of the company. From the date of appointment of IP, the power of the board of directors will be suspended and vested in the IP. IP shall have immunity from criminal prosecution and any other liability for anything done in good faith moratorium period.

Adjudication authority will declare moratorium period during which no action can be taken against the company or the assets of the company. The key focus will be on running the company on going concern basis. A resolution plan would have to be prepared and approved by the committee of creditors.

Credit committee: A credit committee of creditors will be constituted. Related parties shall be excluded from the committee. Each creditor shall vote in accordance with voting share assigned. If 75% of creditors approve the resolution plan same needs to be implemented.

Liquidation process: Initiation – Failure to approve resolution plan within specified days will cause initiation of liquidation. The debtor can also opt for voluntary liquidation by a special resolution in a general meeting.

Liquidator: The IP may act as the liquidator, and exercise all powers of the BoD. The liquidator shall form an estate of the assets, and consolidate, verify, admit and determine the value of creditors’ claims.

Apart from the regimental timelines, it is commendable that there is procedural clarity related to the order of priority for distribution of liquidation value as a part of the resolution as follows.

Insolvency related costs

Secured creditors and workmen dues up to 24 months

Other employee’s salaries/dues up to 12 months

Financial debts (unsecured creditors)

Government dues (up to 2 years)

Any remaining debts and dues

Equity

The above waterfall may not go down well with the unsecured creditors and certainly not with promoters and equity investors who have been stripped of all rights. IPs are expected to have an understanding of the sector, understand the business and is expected to manage cash flow and be compliant with all the laws and regulations that exist in India.

The objective being clear to make sure that there is no deterioration in the value of underlying assets during the period of the resolution process. It is noteworthy to mention that Indecisiveness on the part of IPs due to the limitation of understanding business nuances for 9-12 months might result in huge value erosion of the enterprise.

We have to understand that the main goal of IBC is to achieve effective resolution and making the company financially healthier and sustainable and not liquidation. While liquidation is the worst case scenario, in the vast majority of cases the promoters and management could be in a position to sustain the business with a rationalised burden of debt. In cases where the poor performance has been due to macroeconomic challenges and not due to mismanagement of funds, the IPs may better off working with the management for the resolution.

The insolvency professional will have to take the liquidity crunch into account and a large part of the job will end up managing the cash flow and just ensure that all critical payments are done without major disruption to the business. But it may be pertinent to note that the insolvency professional is not going to be alone. He or she will report to the creditors' committee. The creditors' committee can be construed as the new board of directors of the company with the insolvency professional acting as the CEO.

There is a need to clearly define the deliverables of the IP by the credit committee in the 180 days period as it seems to be rather open-ended as of now. Predominantly, the job of the insolvency professional should ensure that status quo is maintained and things do not get worse, the critical payments are maintained and the business goes on while the promoters and the banks, the creditors' committee arrive at a resolution. A crucial aspect of the Bankruptcy Code is to ensure the success of a company however given the limited bandwidth of IPs I have come across so far I guess it is too much to expect insolvency professionals to meet the above expectations which otherwise the management could not so far. One needs to be sensitized to the fact that it may need a super human effort for someone to deliver the above and that the IPs have to be a bit more enterprising than just being professional or theoretical in their approach.

The statute must explicitly mandate NCLT to independently judge all matters pertaining to insolvency using objective and/or subjective criteria to logically conclude insolvency proceedings under a legal framework.

I rate the aspirational deadlines for achieving the resolution high on intent but low on practicality aspects. The Authorities still need to put in more concerted efforts to create an ecosystem for NCLT to complete insolvency resolution within the prescribed time-frame by enabling all debtor-related matters to proceed unhindered at the tribunal, subject only to appeal at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). In this regard, the retention of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act as a separate law under the jurisdiction of conflicting forums undesirably complicates the matter.

Will the Bankruptcy Code succeed where laws have failed? Financial stress is an economic condition and it would be naive for us to believe that laws will suddenly put an end to financial woes of companies. The moot question being, whether insolvency professionals would be best suited for such a role or whether management is better left to the board of directors with the guidance of insolvency professional only time would tell. Forget about preventing a situation like Kingfisher, even if IBC acts a deterrent to such potential situation it would have served its basic purpose on a long term basis. It is equally important for courts to not view every debt default as a criminal act, as denial of funds during hardship is what companies may need to tide over short crises. It shall be pertinent to have the stakeholder’s on board by incentivising the promoters in cases where the financial stress has been due to macroeconomic factors.

The writer is MD & CEO, Centrum Infrastructure Advisory Ltd