Gold demand up 37 per cent on pre-GST sales

The demand for gold jumped 37 per cent in June quarter due to pre-GST sales, but World Gold Council (WGC) has not revised its annual demand estimate as it thinks GST-related confusion will continue to be there in the market for some more time.

In the second quarter of 2017, India consumed 167.4 tonnes as compared to 122.1 tonnes in last year’s second quarter. Jewellery demand was up by 41 per cent at 126.7 tonnes, while investment demand was up by 26 per cent to 40.7 tonnes.

“One of the biggest demand drivers was the GST rate on gold, which spurred consumers and traders to advance their gold purchases ahead of the GST rollout,” said PR Somasundaram, managing director, WGC India.

The GST rate increased the tax incidence on gold in most parts of the country by two per cent, but more than that, there were concerns about how the new tax regime would bring purchases under taxmen’s scrutiny.

This also reflected in the quantum of recycled gold, which touched the highest quarterly level since 2013. In Q2, the country recycled 30 tonnes of old gold against 24 tonnes in Q2 2016, which also was higher than the five-year average. “Market had assumed that GST would be applicable for the old gold sold by customers and thus exchange of old gold for new would be doubly taxed. There was a pre-GST rush to sell old gold in June,’ said Somasundaram.

Further, positive sentiment returned with continued re-monetisation and an expectation of good Monsoon in the quarter. This was evident in the sales momentum during Akshaya Tritiya festival supported by a relatively higher number of auspicious wedding days during the quarter, he added.

WGC expects that in second half of year growth will remain range-bound even with good Monsoon as consumers and trade adapt to the new tax and compliance regime.