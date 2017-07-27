Gold bond investment cap raised

In an attempt to make sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) more attractive to buyers, the Union cabinet on Wednesday raised the annual investment limit to 4 kg per individual from 500 gm and also relaxed other norms.

The ceiling will be cou­nted on the financial year ba­sis and will include gold bonds bought during tr­a­di­ng in the secondary mark­et, said an official statement after the cabinet mee­­t­ing, chaired by prime mi­n­i­ster Narendra Modi.

SGB scheme was notified by the government on November 5, 2015 after due approval of the cabinet. The main objective of the scheme was to develop a financial asset as an alternative to physical gold.

According to the statement, the investment limit per financial year has been increased to 4 kg for individuals, 4 kg for Hindu undivided family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities notified by the government from time to time. The ceiling on investment will not include the holdings kept as collateral by banks and financial institutions.

“SGBs will be available ‘on tap’. Based on the consultation with the NSE, the BSE, banks and the department of post, features of product to emulate ‘on tap’ sale would be finalised by the finance ministry,” the government statement read.

To improve liquidity and tradability of SGBs, it said appropriate market making initiatives would be devised.

Specific changes have been made in the attribut­es of the scheme to make it more attractive, mobilise finances as per the target and reduce the economic strains caused by imports of gold and reduce the current account deficit (CAD), it said.

Flexibility has been giv­en to the finance ministry to design and introduce variants of SGBs with different interest rates and risk protection or pay-offs that would offer investme­nt alternatives to different category of investors.

“Such flexibility will be effective in addressing the elements of competition with new products of inve­stment, to deal with very dy­n­a­mic and sometimes vol­a­tile market, macro-ec­o­n­omic and other conditi­ons such as gold price,” the statement read.

Through the SGB sche­me, the government aim­ed at shifting part of the estimated 300 tonnes of physical bars and coins purchased every year for investment into ‘demat’ gold bonds. The target mobilisation under the sch­eme was Rs 15,000 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 10,000 crore in 2016-17. The amount so far credited in the government account is Rs 4,769 crore.

In view of less than expected response to the scheme, and considering its bearing on CAD and overall macro-economic health of the country, it was felt necessary to make changes in this scheme to make it a success.

The Union cabinet also approved the new wage code bill, which will ensure a minimum wage across all sectors by integrating four labour related laws. The proposed legislation is expected to benefit over 4 crore employees across the country.

The labour code on wages bill will consolidate the Minimum Wages Act, 1948; the Payment of Wag­es Act, 1936; the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965; and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, sources said.

The cabinet gave the approval for the draft bill.

The bill seeks to empower the Centre to set a minimum wage across all sectors in the country and states will have to maintain that. However, states will be able to provide for higher minimum wage in their jurisdiction than fixed by the central government, sources said.

The bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament during the monsoon session, which will conclude on August 11. The new mi­nimum wage norms would be applicable for all workers irrespective of their pay. At present, the minimum wages finalised by the Centre and states are applicable to workers getting up to Rs 18,000 pay per month.

This would ensure a un­iversal minimum wage for all industries and wor­k­ers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000, according to senior officials.

Earlier in the day, labo­ur minister Bandaru Dattatreya in a written reply informed Rajya Sabha that the second national commission on labour has recommended that the existing labour laws should be broadly grouped into four or five labour codes on functional basis.

Accordingly, he said the ministry has taken steps for drafting four labour codes on – wages; industrial relations; social security & welfare and safety and working conditions, re­spectively. It will be done by simpl­ifying, amalgama­ting and rationalising the relevant provisions of existing central labour laws.

In other decisions, the cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for amendment to the Constitution to allow implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Union cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for amendment of the Constitution (Application to J&K) Order, 1954 by way of the Constitution (Application to J&K) Amendment Order, 2017,” an official statement said.

The approval paves the way for applicability of the goods and services tax (GST) regime in Jammu and Kashmir, it said. The Constitution (Application to J&K) Amendment Order, 2017, had been notified in Gazette of India on July 6, 2017, after the President’s assent. While the entire country implemented GST from July 1, J&K introdu­ced the indirect tax regime on July 8.