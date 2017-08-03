Despite Patel’s nudge, lending rates may not fall this festival season

Prospective borrowers waiting for home loans and car loans to get further cheap during the upcoming festival season may be in for some disappointment. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bankers remained non-committal on lowering lending rates. This comes despite RBI governor Urjit Patel nudging banks to pass on the entire benefit of its rate cuts to the customers. The central bank stressed that it is unsatisfied with the marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) and is considering a new market-linked benchmark to ensure better transmission.

In the third bi-monthly monetary policy review on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) voted in favour of a 25 basis repo rate cut to 6 per cent while maintaining a neutral stance. The first rate cut in 10 months take the repo rate to 7 year low of 6 per cent. Repurchase or repo rate is rate at which RBI lends to banks. Accordingly, reverse repo has been readjusted to 5.75 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate have also come down to 6.25 per cent.

Patel, while speaking to reporters at the policy press conference, said banks have been selective in their rate cuts in aggressive segments such as home and auto loans, but there are many other segments, especially those where borrowers are still tied to the base rate, where they can do more.

“Given the liquidity conditions prevailing and that we have reduced policy rates by substantial amount since start of easing cycle, I think there is scope for banks to reduce lending rate for those segments. So far, they (certain segments) have not benefited to the full extent of our policy rate cuts,” Patel said.

Banks, however, remained non-committal in cutting lending rates.

Rajeev Rishi, chairman of the Indian Banks Association, said, “Since banks have already passed on the previous rate cuts to the customers, further action in this front will be examined now with the changes in the signal rate.”

Rajnish Kumar, managing director (national banking) at State Bank of India, said, “Already home loan rates are quite low. Our Alco (asset-liability committee) meeting is scheduled on August 27 and 28 and will decide then.”

“Banks margins are under pressure due to higher provisioning (on bad loans). I don’t see much scope to cut lending rates,” said a top official of a public sector bank.

The transmission in lending rates by the banks continues to lag the cuts in the policy rates as well as the deposit rates since January 2015.

Measures to improve monetary transmission

The experience with MCLR system, introduced in April 2016 for improving the monetary transmission, has not been entirely satisfactory, even though it has been an advance over the base rate system. An internal study group has been constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to study the various aspects of the MCLR system from the perspective of improving the monetary transmission and exploring linking of the bank lending rates directly to market determined benchmarks. The Group will submit the report by September 24, 2017, RBI said in a statement.

Further, a quick scrutiny of the base rate of some banks post the introduction of MCLR suggests that it has moved significantly less than MCLR. While the extent of change in base rate may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of base rate is a matter of concern for an efficient transmission of monetary policy to the real economy. Given a large part of the floating rate loan portfolio of banks is still anchored on the base rate, the RBI will be exploring various options in the near future to make the base rate more responsive to changes in cost of funds of banks.