Banks reluctant to lower deposit rates

Sate-run banks have turned reluctant to cut savings bank deposit rate fearing a fall in current account and savings accounts (CASA), a source of cheap funds for lenders, which helps to boost net interest margin, analysts said.

Growing competition from private banks for a share of savings bank deposits and new entrants such as small finance banks and payment banks, which are offering attractive rates on float funds are causing bankers the jitters.

State Bank of India, the country’s biggest lender, on Monday cut savings bank rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% on balance up to Rs 10 million, citing "muted credit demand and very high real interest rates" and set the ball rolling for other lenders to follow suit.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday cut its savings bank rate by 50 bps to 5.5% for deposits between Rs 10 million to Rs 50 million. The lender did not tinker with the higher 5-6% savings bank rate offered to retail depositors indicating the desperation to retain retail customers, a key source for low cost funds.

However, other state run banks are likely to continue dragging their feet over cutting savings rate.

"We will deliberate on this interest rate issue having a longer impact on our business and overall profitability. So, we will take a call in the next week," said Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO at Punjab National Bank.

CASA ratio, that is ratio of bank's deposits in current and saving accounts to total deposits, is an indicator of the cost that bank pays in form of interest on funds.

Because banks do not usually give any interests on current account deposits and the interest on saving accounts is usually low at 4%, a further cut in the deposits will reduce the funds available in the banking system thus leading to a decline in the casa ratio.

Further, the deposits growth witnessed post demonetisation drive is gradually fading out. Private sector lenders are expected to show little urgency in cutting savings rate as they have garnered very little share from demonetisation drive.

A study conducted by Morgan Stanley showed that a savings bank cut by state-run lender including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Canara

Bank and Bank of Baroda will make a difference of 14-10 basis points. "If other banks follow the suit of State Bank of India they can go for deposit rate cuts but they fear their casa ratio could go down," said

Avinnash Gorassakkar, Head of Research at Joindre Capital. Surprisingly, State Bank cut its savings bank rate despite witnessing a 60% of outflow of demonetisation-related CASA deposits, indicating that the lender’s margin could be under pressure owing to mounting bad loans and also the Reserve Bank's direction to step up provision towards accounts being referred to Bankruptcy Court.

Banks may also be reluctant to cut savings bank rate owing to stickiness of other administered rate such as small savings and Public Provident Funds, which also compete for share of savings.

"Deposit costs for banks are still high because competing small savings rates such as PPF are still high," said Cyrus Dadabhoy, banking analyst at Anand Rathi Brokerage.

All banks now face the same problem and they are left with two choices either to raise MCLR or to adjust for lower CASA ratio or to reduce its savings deposit, Morgan Stanley said in a recent report.

State Bank of India fell 2.23% to Rs 300.55 while Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.67% to Rs 994 at the close of trade on the National Stock Exchange.