Axis scotches rumours on Shikha, reappoints her for 3 more years

Seeking to rest speculation, Axis Bank on Thursday re-appointed Shikha Sharma (in pic) as the managing director and chief executive of the third largest private lender for a third term that will last till June 2021.

“The board, at its meeting held on July 26, approved the re-appointment of Shikha Sharma as the managing director and chief executive of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from June 1, 2018,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The unusual announceme­nt comes over 11 months ah­e­ad of the 59-year-old banker’s term and within a couple of hours of her own comments earlier in the day that left everyone guessing about her next move.

“You should wait to hear that announcement from the board at the appropriate time. My job right now is to focus on working with the team and doing the best we can for our customers and other stakeholders,” she told reporters earlier in the day.