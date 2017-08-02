Over 2.1 million Indian technology professionals have applied for H-1B work visas in the last 11 years, an official report has said. The report of the US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) has also refuted the impression that those who applied for the visa were not highly qualified.

On an average, their sal­ary over the last 11 years has been $92,317 and an overwhelming majority of them are masters or bachelor’s degree holder. According to the report since 2007 till June this year, the USCIS recei­ved 3.4 million H-1B visas applications, of which people from India accounted for 2.1 million. During the same period, the US issued H-1B visas to 2.6 million people, the USCIS said in its report, which however does not give countrywide breakdown.

In terms of number of H-1B applications between 2007 and 2017, India is followed by a distant China with 296,313 H-1B applicati­ons, the Philippines (85,918), S Korea (77,359) and Canada (68,228).

The report said majority (2.3 million) of the beneficiary of H-1B visas was in the 25-34 age group and 2 milli­on came from the comp­uter related occupation ca­t­egory. Computer was follo­w­ed by architecture, engine­e­ring and surveying (318,670), ed­u­cation (244,000), administrative specialisations (245,000) and medicine and health (185,000).

Sometimes people post their retirement age have been given H-1B visas. In all these 11 years, more than 2,000 foreign nationals of more than 65 years of age received H-1B visas. This year alone so far 122 H-1B visas have been allocated to those above 65 years.

The report said custom computer programming ser­v­ices industry received the maximum number of 999, 901 H-1B visas in these ye­ars. It was followed by computer systems design services (287,000) and college universities and professional schools (229,00).

Contrary to the general perception, the average sal­ary of H-1B visas have increased significantly since 2007 when it was $68,159. In 2017, the average salary of H-1B visas holder foreign guest worker is $92,317.

The USCIS report was first reported by Breitbart news. “The USCIS date sho­ws that between 2007 and 2017, the H-1B visa, which imports foreign workers to take American jobs, the programme has grown expone­ntially. The vast majority of visa-holders are from India,” Breitbart said, adding that roughly 70-80 per cent of the foreign workers imported every year are from India.