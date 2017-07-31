Giving wings to dreams of entrepreneurs

Lufthansa Airlines is tapping innovative entrepreneurs across India. Its mentorship programme, called Lufthansa Runway to Success, is being carried out in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), founded in Silicon Valley, a not-for-profit network of successful entrepreneurs. Lufthansa has already reached out to 1,50,000 young and diverse entrepreneurs in various sectors in the last four years.

This year Lufthansa will expand its entrepreneurship programme by going beyond the metros to smaller cities and emerging start-up bubs across the country. The fifth season of Lufthansa Runway to Success took off with a camp in Pune last week to identify and nurture promising small and medium entrepreneurs or SMEs across IT, life sciences, food, hospitality, manufacturing, technology and travel.

Last week, Lufthansa had invited young and aspiring entrepreneurs in Pune to share the story of their unique business ventures and provided an opportunity to them for meeting with industry icons, receive mentorship from business experts, investors, VCs, accelerators, industry associations, service organisations, and corporate. The regional mentorship camp in Pune attracted about 100 budding entrepreneurs, who benefited from sessions with celebrated entrepreneurs, as well as individual guidance by experienced mentors.

The Lufthansa mentorship camp will now move to other keys regions nationally such as Ahmedabad, Hubli, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Hubli and Hyderabad.

These camps will culminate in a Startup Expo, a large standalone event by any corporate house, in Delhi-NCR during latter half of August 2017. The entrepreneurs will showcase business ideas before the bevy of investors for funding or partnership.