Vodafone counters Jio with ‘Campus Survival Kit’ in Delh-NCR
By  
FC Bureau
  , Monday, 31 July 2017
City: 
New Delhi
The scheme offers students unlimited voice calls, 1GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 445, along with discount coupons

To counter Reliance Jio, Vodafone is targeting students with a new scheme that will offer unlimited calls with 1 gigabyte of 4G/3G data every day for 84 days, according to a company official.

Reliance Jio is offering similar benefits for Rs 399 along with free roaming and unlimited SMS.

Vodafone has announced 'Vodafone Campus Survival Kit' for students in Delhi-NCR. The scheme, which is only for new connections, costs Rs 445 which will offer students unlimited voice calls, 1GB per day of 3G or 4G data for 84 days, discount coupons and a messenger bag free as part of the offer.

Subsequent recharges will be for Rs 352, which will give the same benefits. "The survival kit is for Rs 445, it includes discount booklet from Ola, Zomato and others, valid for 84 days, post the expiration, 352 recharge will give them same benefits," Vodafone India Delhi circle business head Alok Verma said in an e-mailed response. The company is planning to roll out the scheme across the country in a phased manner.

"This plan will be rolled out across India. However, the recharge value may differ from circle to circle," Vodafone India national head for consumer marketing, Arvind Nevatia said.

The company at present provides calling with limit of 1,200 minutes per week and 300 minutes per day along with a daily usage of 1 GB for 84 days at Rs 349 in Delhi-NCR but it is a limited period offer.

Nevatia said that even if the Rs 349 offer ends, buyers of the survival kit will have the option to continue data and calling benefits by recharging their account for Rs 352, which will be valid for 84 days.

 On July 11, Reliance Jio  has unveiled two tariff plans, including one with 84 GB of data for 84 days for Rs 399, after its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, launched on April 11, reached the maximum allowed 90-day promotional period. Jio has offered 56 GB for 56 days for Rs 309, which effectively gives pre-paid consumers 1GB data per day.

