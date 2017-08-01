Snapdeal calls off Flipkart merger; 7 out of 10 employees staring at pink slips

Ending months’ long deliberations and discussions, Snapdeal on Monday decided to call off the merger deal with Flipkart and to go solo.

Financial Chronicle was the first to report on July 17 that the company was preparing a new business model to remain a standalone entity.

It could be bad news for the company’s employees though. Several of them, awaiting a deal with Flipkart so that they could earn a hefty severance amount, are likely to be disappointed. With the deal called off, the company is likely to see a mass exodus.

Snapdeal said it would follow the business model similar to that of Chinese open marketplace Taobao. “Snapdeal has been exploring strategic options over the last several months. The company has now decided to pursue an independent path and is terminating all strategic discussions as a result," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Snapdeal had three options available -- a revised offer of over $900 million from Flipkart, an offer from Infibeam and a plan B to remain a standalone entity.

While the largest investor had been pushing for the Flipkart merger, the promoters were keen to go solo. The Flipkart offer had some terms and clauses that demanded “responsibility” from the part of promoters even after the sale. On the other hand, Softbank was not interested in the Infibeam offer.

The board was divided over the Flipkart deal and last week it sought the decision of the smaller shareholders even before approving it.

The trouble with the new business model, however, is that it does not require a lot of staff. Snapdeal, which once had 9,000 employees, has shed considerable portion of its flab. The company currently has 1,200 employees.

“Snapdeal is not looking at laying off employees immediately. As per the current attrition rate, Snapdeal sees around 100 people leaving the organisation in a month and it believes that the current levels will help shed the required flab naturally. Even if it has to send out people in the future, it won’t be a massive lay-off,” sources said.

Following plans to run a leaner company, Snapdeal is expected to have another round of a mass exodus, which may see the company becoming leaner by at least 600 to 800

employees.

The company currently employs around 1,000-1,100 employees, which effectively means that the company will reduce its manpower by more than 70 per cent.

According to a senior executive, the plan is to retain around 300 odd employees in the company. “A list of 80 highest paid employees ha­ve been made. It mostly con­stitutes of non-CXOs — vice-president, presidents and assistant president levels,” he said. “The salaries of these employees will ran­ge between Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore,” he added.

But unlike the previous rounds of layoffs that mo­s­tly saw employees at the junior level go, this round will affect employees across all categories.

Earlier, PremjiInvest and Ratan Tata had raised obje­ctions about the valuations and other terms of the Flipkart deal. The board on Monday, however, decided to go ahead with the busine­ss plan it has been preparing. “We have a new and compelling direction– Sna­p­deal 2.0 – that uniquely furthers this vision and have made significant prog­ress towards the ability to execute this by achieving gross profit this month,” the spokesperson said.

“Supporting entreprene­urs and their vision and aspirations is at the heart of Masayoshi Son’s and SoftBank’s investment philosophy. As such, we respect the decision to pursue an independent strategy. We look forward to the results of the Snapdeal 2.0 strategy, and to remaining invested in the vibrant Indian e-commerce space,” SoftBank said.

Promoters also succ­ee­d­ed in getting the appr­o­val of the early investors Ne­x­us Venture Partners and Kala­a­ri Capital for its plan B. Even when discussions we­re on, a separate team of Snapdeal has been preparing this new business plan.

The Alibaba Group foun­ded Taobao in 2003. Taobao Marketplace facilitates consumer-to-consumer (C2C) retail by providing a platform for small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to open online stores that mainly cater to consu­m­ers in Chinese-speaking regions of China, Hong Ko­ng, Macau and Taiwan and also those in other countri­es. “As per the new model, Snapdeal will have many more sellers in its platform, including a large number of local sellers,” sources said.

Snapdeal believes that it will be able to fund the new model by selling off its non-core entities. “In addition, with the sale of certain non-core assets, Snapdeal is expected to be financially self-sustainable,” the Snapdeal spokesperson added.