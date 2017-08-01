Google India announces Made in India initiative
By  
PTI
  , Tuesday, 1 August 2017
City: 
Bengaluru

Google India today announced its 'Made in India' initiative while reaffirming its commitment to help developers find success by building high quality products "for India by India".

The company said that starting now, Indian developers can apply for a chance to have apps specifically optimized for the Indian market showcased on the Google Play store in India in a special section.

"At Google Play, we are committed to helping Indian developers of all sizes seize this opportunity and build successful, locally relevant businesses," Purnima Kochikar,  Director, Business Development, Games & Applications, Google  Play said.

"A lot of what we do at Google Play is support developers' imaginations and make Android consumers aware of the amazing new experiences our developers are creating," she added.

At its first ever App Excellence Summit here today, Google said it has brought together over 700 Indian app and games developers and shared tips and tools to help developers create the best quality Android apps that are locally relevant.

Pointing out that the majority of Indian internet users are going online primarily via their smartphones and this number is growing at a phenomenal rate, Google in a release said there are now more people using Android devices in India than in the US.

People in India install more than a billion apps every month from Google Play, it said, adding that the number of apps installed in India has grown by 150 per cent each year.

Indian consumer spend on apps and games is accelerating at a rapid pace, tripling in just the past year alone, it said.

