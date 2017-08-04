Electric car revolution shakes up big metal markets

The revolution in electric vehicles set to upturn industries from energy to infrastructure is also creating winners and losers within the world’s biggest metals markets. While some of the largest diversified miners like Glencore Plc argue fossil fuels such as coal and oil still play a crucial role supplying energy needs, they’ll also benefit the most from a move to electric cars, requiring more cobalt, lithium, copper, aluminium and nickel.

The outlook for greener transportation got a boost this year as the UK joined France and Norway in saying it would ban fossil-fuel car sales in coming decades. That’s as Volvo AB announced plans to abandon the combustion engine and Tesla Inc unveiled its latest, cheaper Model 3. Such vehicles will outsell their petroleum-driven equivalents within two decades, Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates.

“For some of the metals, it’s a complete game changer,” said Simona Gambarini, a commodities economist at Capital Economics in London. “We’ve already seen a big impact on some metals like cobalt and lithium, which have soared over the past couple of years.”

Electric cars contain about three times more copper than a regular vehicle, according to Glencore. Even more is needed for charging stations, with Exane BNP Paribas seeing such infrastructure adding about 5 per cent to demand by 2025. Lithium, cobalt, graphite and manganese used in batteries will also see additional demand. Glencore will get a boost as rising electric-vehicle sales lend support to copper prices, as well as from its position as the world’s largest cobalt producer, according to Jefferies Group LLC. Freeport-McMoRan Inc and First Quantum Minerals are also top picks for long-term investors looking to benefit from the trend, the brokerage said in a note.

And markets are responding. Cobalt has surged 70 per cent on the London Metal Exchange this year, after jumping 37 per cent in 2016. Lithium prices have extended gains in recent years. Copper is also up 14 per cent in 2017 on signs of resurgent economic growth, particularly in China. Glencore shares have risen 20 per cent in London, outpacing rivals including Rio Tinto Group, BHP Billiton and Anglo American Plc.

On the flipside, lead producers such as Recylex SA and Campine SA may need to adapt operations to the new era. The main end-use for lead is in starter batteries for petrol and diesel engines. Electric vehicles, by contrast, are powered by lithium-ion units.

“It’s a serious risk for lead demand, unless you find different applications to make up for the decline,” said Michael Widmer, head of metals market research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.

Yet with lead prices up 17 per cent this year, the best of any major industrial metal traded in London, investors see only distant risks.

“I’m not so sure things will turn out” so badly for le­ad, as cheap oil prices will he­lp keep conventional cars competitive,” said Herwig Sc­­hmidt, head of sales at metals brokerage Triland Me­tals. If demand for lead does drop, it will do so gradually, he said. “Maybe that will be the case in 10 years or so.”

In the meantime, stricter emissions rules could raise demand for hybrid cars that rely on advanced lead-intensive batteries to cope with frequent engine stops and starts, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group. It’s not just shifts in use of batteries and wires that are forcing change. Lightweight metals like aluminium are replacing steel to allow cars to travel further on less power. That already expanded demand by about 1.6 million metric tonnes, or 2.7 per cent of global output, from 2013 to 2016 in a trend that’s likely to accelerate, Widmer said.

“More so than normal, we’re thinking about how the future will look for some of these metal markets, because of this EV evolution,” said Tom Price, a metals analyst at Morgan Stanley in London.

Aluminium is up 13 per cent this year as rising use by automakers has run into supply curbs in China, pushing the market into deficit.

Steelmakers are fighting back. AK Steel Holding Corp has teamed up with General Motors Co to try to use nanotechnology to make lightweight vehicle bodies. ArcelorMittal and Tata Steel Europe are also among those developing lighter, stronger alloys to fend off the competition. “The development of ultra high-strength steel is meant to address that,” said Sylvain Brunet, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas. There’s been “some success in Europe.” Platinum may also struggle to cope with the end of petroleum.

The platinum industry sees a continued need for converters in diesel-hybrid engines. Umicore SA, a maker of raw materials for batteries and engine catalysts, expects hybrids to still outnumber full-electric cars in 2025, chief executive officer Marc Grynberg said on Monday. “Given the expected evolution of battery costs, there may still be an advantage to buying a hybrid,” he said.