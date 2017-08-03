Ducati launches Scrambler Cafe Racer at Rs 9.32 lakh
  Thursday, 3 August 2017
New Delhi

Italian superbike maker Ducati today launched Scrambler Cafe Racer model at a starting price of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by Euro IV compliant twin cylinder 803 cc engine, Cafe Racer delivers 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm at 5,750 rpm, Ducati said in a statement.

The superbike is available across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas Garriga said: "We are very confident that with the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, we will successfully bring the global cultural phenomenon to India as well."

The superbike has a brembo braking system featuring Bosch 9.1 MP ABS with a pressure sensor. It also has radial-type front brake pump ensuring sport bike braking performance.

