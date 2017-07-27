Datsun unveils new redi-Go

Japanese car manufacturer, Datsun on Wednesday introduced new Datsun redi-Go, a hatchback, in Asia’s third biggest car market to boost sales. The company will also launch the automatic version soon to increase customer base.

With a starting price band of Rs 3.57 lakh at any showroom, it will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the popular French brand Renault Kwid and Hyundai Eon.

The Datsun brand is Nissan Motor’s third global brand, started sales in India in March 2014. Nissan and Infiniti are other two brands.

The new car is equipped with the intelligent spark automated technology (iSAT) engine, which features more power, style and convenience, the company claimed.

Datsun had launched the 800cc model of the redi-Go in India last year in June 1016 at a price of Rs 2.41 lakh at New Delhi showroom. The new car now come with a bigger engine at 1000 cc, and also gets a bunch of new features to attract price conscious buyers in the competitive market.

Datsun redi-Go borrows the new 1.0-litre engine from the Renault Kwid, churning out 68bhp and 91Nm of torque. Unlike the Kwid, the redi-GO 1.0-litre does not offer automatic gearbox. Power is sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

The updated redi-GO also gets central locking. However, with the launch of the 1.0-litre redi-GO, even the smaller displacement versions will get this feature now.

While the S variant of the redi-GO is priced at Rs 3.57 lakh, the T(O) variant costs a little more at Rs 3.72 lakh.

Jerome Saigot, vice president at Datsun India told Financial Chronicle that the brand had sold a total of 90,000 units in three years comprising of its three models such as Datsun Go, Datsun Go Plus and Datsun redi-Go.

Datsun is yet to bring to India its other two popular models: 5-seater sedan Datsun on-Do and 5-seater hatchback Datsun mi-Do sold globally. “We will come up with the automatic version of Datsun redi-Go soon. Datsun is focused on offering accessible and high-value-for-money cars for aspirational young India,” he said.

Arun Malhotra, managing director at Nissan Motor India, said Datsun is a challenger brand, working hard for three years now to bring products that people want and desire.

“In that spirit, building on the successful launch of redi-GO last year, Datsun now offers a more powerful driving experience with the redi-GO 1.0L. It brings more power, style and convenience for our customers,” he said.

