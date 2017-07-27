Airtel to roll out VoLTE service across India by March

Bharti Airtel plans to roll out VoLTE service, that enables phone calls using 4G technology, across the country by the end of the current financial year, a top official of the company said on Wednesday said.

“We have done (VoLTE) trials in five-six cities. Towards the end of this fiscal year, we will be taking VoLTE everywhere. The uptake of VoLTE devices will depend on certification...We should be very much national in the coming six-nine months,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said during an earnings call.

Now, Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio Infocomm is the only operator in India offering voice on the 4G network using VoLTE technology, while the incumbent telcos have been offering voice calls to their 4G customers with the support of their other established networks— 2G and 3G.

Vittal said that 3G networks in India will be phased out faster than other parts of the world and "India will get to a situation where 4G and 2G will co-exist for a while."

To questions on Airtel's strategy to counter the new 4G feature phone announced by Jio, Vittal said Airtel will not be taking a similar route.

"One of the things that we have stayed away and have no intention to get into is subsidising device, managing device inventories and running these devices as they belong to us," he said.

Reliance Jio has announced that it will launch a 4G feature phone against one-time refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 a unit. It will come pre-loaded with applications with the option of unlimited data usage and free calling service starting at Rs 24.

Vittal said that Jio's feature phone will open up a new segment for 4G services. "We believe that this could propel the launch of cheaper phones in the market and that is something that we embrace. We will work with all the device companies to encourage this. We will continue to look at opportunity where we can bundle," he said.

Vittal said the price of the feature phone (of Jio) is on the higher side than what is being sold in the market. "60-65 per cent feature phones are sold below Rs 1,000 in India. This is higher end of that. We need to understand what the terms and conditions are and how customers respond. We will respond at the right point of time," he said.

Vittal said that aggressive plans of Jio may lead to further consolidation which will benefit Airtel.

He, however, said that company will respond with competitive strategy to increase its market share. "You have seen action in the market already. We have lost ARPU over last few quarters, we have seen revenue erosion. This is simply because we have responded in the marketplace with aggressive pricing in order to compete and grow our market share. That aspect will continue," Vittal said.