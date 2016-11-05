Shifting gear

Call it a qualitative shift. In 2016, equity and balanced mutual funds’ year-to-date returns have beaten bank fixed deposit returns by a mile.The continuing good inflows in these funds through systematic investment plan or SIP, reveal a definitive trend. For retail investors, the shift taking place from bank fixed deposits to mutual funds is more than obvious.Consider this. An analysis of equity mutual fund and balanced fund data provided by Capitaline’ NAV India with a base date of October 28, 2016, shows that year-to-date return provided by top 250 open ended equity mutual funds in the growth category out of a total of 308 equity funds, ranged between 8.51 per cent to 43.49 per cent.Similarly, the return provided by top 53 balanced funds (equity,debt oriented and arbitrage fund) provided year-to-date returns in the range of 8.58 to 18.52 per cent.The top 10 equity mutual funds’ return was in the range of 24.90 to 43.49 per cent, certainly a handsome comeback for those lucky investors in these best performing funds that included four equity diversified funds, five banking sector funds and one other sector fund.These top performers included DSP BlackRock Natural Resources & New Energy Fund (43.49 per cent), SBI Magnum Comma Fund (37.09 per cent), Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services (35.14 per cent), ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services Fund (34.66 per cent), Sundaram Rural India Fund (32.99 per cent), Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund (31.82 per cent), SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund (31.37 per cent), Tata Resources & Energy Fund (28.58 per cent), UTI-Banking Sector Fund (26.99 per cent) and Birla Sun Life Equity Fund (24.90 per cent).After trailing in the first half of the year, with equity market bouncing back in the second half, equity mutual funds return regained lost ground in the months of January and February, with mid-cap stocks doing well diversified equity funds have performed well. Rally in the bank stocks after initial selling as the non-performing asset issue seemed largely contained, bank stocks recovered helping equity funds with large bank exposure do well, fund managers said. With equity market remaining volatile equity mutual funds return going ahead looks difficult to guess by the year end or in near term. Most financial advisors thus are advising clients to invest either in multi-cap fund or balanced fund.The top ten balanced funds in terms of year-to-date return, include Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund (18.52 per cent), DSP BR Balanced Fund (17.05 per cent), SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan (16.91 per cent), Principal Balanced Fund (16.38 per cent), Kotak Balanced Fund (16.14 per cent), Sundaram Balanced Fund (16.14 per cent), ICICI Pru Balanced Fund (15.99 per cent), HDFC Equity Savings Fund (15.51 per cent), ICICI Pru Child Care Plan-Gift Plan (15.25 per cent) and Birla Sun Life Balanced '95 Fund (15.05 per cent).Vidya Bala, head – Mutual Fund Research, FundsIndia an online mutual fund distributor said, "Balanced funds are in sweet spot right now as tis year bothasset classes debt and equity have done well, thisyear has been a better year for debt while equity has been volatile.This kind of low volatile and consistent return will boost confidence of first time investors."Neither is this shift spanking new. Investors have veered towards mutual fund SIP investment in a big way in the last two-and-a-half years. Earlier, the focus of high networth individuals (HNI) and retail was on physical assets like ULIPS of private life insurance companies, real estate and to a limited extent, gold.Now investing lump sum money in mutual funds has slowly given way to periodic investment through SIP, which has not only made retail investors bolder while putting money even in a falling market due to averaging, but has also helped them develop a regular investment habit over a period of time.A large amount of money in equity funds is now flowing through the SIP route.With improvement in equity mutual fund return year-to-date for 2016, fresh SIP investment flows for the industry is likely to get a boost.Earlier, returns by mutual funds were distorted due to almost 20 per cent fall in the equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty by the end of February due to growth worries in China, which had in turn, led to devaluation of the Chinese currency and a steep correction in the global equity and commodity markets.Flows in equity mutual funds and equity linked savings scheme (ELSS) were inconsistent due to volatility seen in the equity market this year. Still, barring the month of March when flows turned negative after two close years of positive inflows, thanks to SIP investments, the other months saw good inflows leading to total net inflow of Rs 26,299 crore in the first nine months of 2016.Clearly, mutual funds have also emerged as a counterforce to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) with slowdown in FPI inflows no more considered a negative for the equity markets.With monthly SIP inflows of around Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore, not just outflows but even FPIs as anchors of Indian equity markets, are being taken lightly. This year so far, FPIs’ net investment of Rs 41,294 crore are counter balanced by Rs 26,299 crore inflows in equity mutual funds and ELSS.Thanks to robust monthly flows in equity mutual funds and tax-saving ELSS, the last two financial years have seen total annual inflows of Rs 74,024 crore in FY 2015-16 and Rs 71,029 crore in FY 2014-15, an analysis of monthly data released by mutual fund’s industry body, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), show. These figures are in sharp contrast to the previous two years when there was an out flow of Rs 9,269 crore in FY 2013-14 and Rs 14,587 crore in FY 2012-13.The comfort of domestic mutual funds pumping money in the equity market have been felt when foreign money inflow has been unsteady, like the previous financial year 2015-16, when FPIs were net sellers by Rs 14,172 crore in equities, as per NSDL data.