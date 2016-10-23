LoginRegister
Sebi plans greater push to secure marketplace from cyber risks

By PTI Oct 23 2016 , New Delhi

In a recent interaction, Sebi Chairman U K Sinha raised concerns about growing cyber security threat for markets.

"We have some guidelines in place but there is a need to revamp them. We are working with experts to address the gaps and appropriate action would be taken soon.

"There are some government agencies also looking into the aspects of cyber security from the perspective of national security and they have also given us some inputs," he said.

Earlier, Sinha had said cyber attacks are now occurring in a more sophisticated manner, while he had also raised concerns about state-sponsored cyber attacks from abroad.

"We are worried over state-sponsored cyber attacks. There are worries that the vulnerability in markets are increasing. We need to create a framework for future plan of action on securities market resilience," he had said.

Last year, Sebi had asked all exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to put in place a robust cyber security framework for systemically critical functions of trading, clearing and settlement in securities market.

Sebi has also asked Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) to restrict access controls, whenever necessary. "No person by virtue of rank or position should have any intrinsic right to access confidential data, applications, system resources or facilities.

"MIIs should deploy additional controls and security measures to supervise staff with elevated system access entitlements (such as admin or privileged users)," Sebi said.

