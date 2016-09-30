Sebi may open commex to mutual funds

As part of its efforts to further deepen the co­m­modites futures mar­ket, the capital market regulator Sebi is cons­idering allowing insti­tutional players like mu­tual funds to partic­ipate commod­ities market.



Sebi chairman UK Sinha indicated Friday on the anniversary of Sebi taking over commodity regulations in the country.



Regarding introduc­ing more parti­cipants, Sinha said, “Since mu­tual funds are under our regulations it would be easier to permit them for commodities, but for other instit­utional pla­yers the Sebi is in talks with respective sectoral regulators.”



The market watch­dog this week permitted option trading in com­modities and as per the plan initially one agri commodity and one no­n-agri comm­odity will be permitted on exch­anges. It has asked ex­changes to propose the­ir plan on intro­ducing option trading.



“Their plan should include naming the commodities in which they plan to introduce option, system and risk management prepa­red­ness and design the parameters and prod­uct,” the Sebi chief said.



He said Sebi will now be focusing more on strengthening risk man­a­gement systems for commodity markets. “ Surveillance for comm­odity market has been aligned with equity mar­kets,” he said.



He said the Sebi conscious of the fact that further develop­ment of the commod­ities market is impor­tant from the point of improving liquidity and allowing its benefits to reach all stakeholders.



