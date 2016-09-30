Sebi may open commex to mutual funds
Sep 30 2016 , Mumbai
As part of its efforts to further deepen the commodites futures market, the capital market regulator Sebi is considering allowing institutional players like mutual funds to participate commodities market.
Regarding introducing more participants, Sinha said, “Since mutual funds are under our regulations it would be easier to permit them for commodities, but for other institutional players the Sebi is in talks with respective sectoral regulators.”
The market watchdog this week permitted option trading in commodities and as per the plan initially one agri commodity and one non-agri commodity will be permitted on exchanges. It has asked exchanges to propose their plan on introducing option trading.
“Their plan should include naming the commodities in which they plan to introduce option, system and risk management preparedness and design the parameters and product,” the Sebi chief said.
He said Sebi will now be focusing more on strengthening risk management systems for commodity markets. “ Surveillance for commodity market has been aligned with equity markets,” he said.
He said the Sebi conscious of the fact that further development of the commodities market is important from the point of improving liquidity and allowing its benefits to reach all stakeholders.
